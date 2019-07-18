Northern Ireland happy to emerge on right side of close contest

Northern Ireland completed their second group stage at the Netball World Cup with a 46-43 win over Barbados.

Their victory, after two close defeats to Zimbabwe and Malawi, means they will finish their campaign with a ninth-place play-off on Saturday.

Emma Magee top scored with 22 goals from 29 attempts as her team moved away in a strong third quarter after the scores were level at half-time.

Northern Ireland captain Caroline O’Hanlon said: “Having been on the wrong side of tight results, it’s great to see the team has learned and showed their composure in the last couple of minutes.”

