Northern Ireland happy to emerge on right side of close contest

Northern Ireland completed their second group stage at the Netball World Cup with a 46-43 win over Barbados.

Northern Ireland happy to emerge on right side of close contest
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 14:55 PM

Northern Ireland completed their second group stage at the Netball World Cup with a 46-43 win over Barbados.

Their victory, after two close defeats to Zimbabwe and Malawi, means they will finish their campaign with a ninth-place play-off on Saturday.

Emma Magee top scored with 22 goals from 29 attempts as her team moved away in a strong third quarter after the scores were level at half-time.

Northern Ireland captain Caroline O’Hanlon said: “Having been on the wrong side of tight results, it’s great to see the team has learned and showed their composure in the last couple of minutes.”

PA

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportperson: emma mageeperson: caroline o’hanlonperson: paevent: netball world cuporganisation: northern irelandorganisation: barbadosorganisation: zimbabweorganisation: malawi

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices