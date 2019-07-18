Neptune to replace UCC Demons in Men's SuperLeague

Neptune will remain in the Men’s SuperLeague next season.

The famous Cork club were relegated after a play-off in April and had been planning for a campaign in Division One.

However the withdrawal of UCC Demons from the SuperLeague last month due to lack of players meant Basketball Ireland chiefs had to seek a replacement side.

The governing body heard submissions from Neptune, Ballincollig and Sligo All Stars before making their decision on who to elevate to the top flight.

Neptune chairman Paul Barrett said: “To see UCC Demons forced to withdraw from the league was a sad day for Irish basketball and I would like to think that we will carry on being competitive.”

Neptune are boosted by the signings of former UCC Demons’ Irish International Kyle Hosford along with 6’-9’ Spanish star, Nil Sabita, from the Barcelona Academy.

New player-coach Lehmon Colbert has also landed American Peter Hoffman from Hamilton College as a victory scholar while the Hannigan twins, James and Scott, are set to be elevated from the club’s powerful U20 team.

Barrett concluded: “We are still looking to strengthen the squad if the right player becomes available but presently there is a good mix of youth and experience to take the club forward.” Neptune will be without Darragh O’Sullivan (US scholarship) and David Murray who has joined Fr Mathew’s.

Ballincollig coach Kieran O’Sullivan admitted that: “it was always going to be a disappointment for the two clubs that lost out but we put our best case forward and it wasn’t to be. We will now try and get promoted from division one. That’s our priority.”