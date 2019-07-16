Ball boy at Wimbledon 1946 to return to role, aged 88

An 88-year-old who was a ball boy at Wimbledon in 1946 is planning to reprise the role at the Champions Tennis event at the Royal Albert Hall in November.

The tournament, which will feature leading former professionals like Tim Henman, Martina Hingis and David Ferrer, is scrapping the age limit for ball boys and girls and inviting applications from all generations.

Peter Knight was one of the Wimbledon ball boys supplied by children’s charity Barnardo’s and Henman’s grandparents were among the players he performed the role for.

“I was a ball boy 73 years ago and I cannot wait to be a ball gentleman again,” said the pensioner. “Tennis gave me such joy and it’s great to be back in action.”

Henman and Knight welcomed hopefuls to a first trial day and the former British number one said: “There are so many people over the age of 70 still playing tennis in the UK and each year the legends of the tournament highlight you’re never too old to be a part of the action.”

The tournament at the Albert Hall will begin on November 28.

PA