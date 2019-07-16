The best of Irish Twitter's reaction to Eoin Morgan captaining England to the World Cup

There has been an outburst of pride from all those in Ireland who helped Eoin Morgan on his path to becoming a World Cup-winning captain.

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 12:54 PM
Stephen Barry

The Dubliner joined the exclusive club by leading England to their first-ever Cricket World Cup in a dramatic tie-breaking 'super over' on Sunday.

Morgan, aged 32, represented Ireland at the 2007 World Cup, before switching allegiances to England in pursuit of Test cricket. Ireland wasn't granted Test status until 2017.

Here's the best of the online reaction:

There were wild celebrations in Rush...

Brexit jokes, naturally...

Speech suggestions...

'Luck of the Irish' questions...

Obligatory hurling references...

Simpsons memes...

Lots of congratulations...

And hopes for another Irish World Cup-winning captain before the year's out...

