The best of Irish Twitter's reaction to Eoin Morgan captaining England to the World Cup

There has been an outburst of pride from all those in Ireland who helped Eoin Morgan on his path to becoming a World Cup-winning captain.

The Dubliner joined the exclusive club by leading England to their first-ever Cricket World Cup in a dramatic tie-breaking 'super over' on Sunday.

Morgan, aged 32, represented Ireland at the 2007 World Cup, before switching allegiances to England in pursuit of Test cricket. Ireland wasn't granted Test status until 2017.

There were wild celebrations in Rush...

For any media organisations hoping to contact us between now and tomorrow morning.



Don't.@Eoin16 we are beyond proud — Rush C.C. (@RushCricketClub) July 14, 2019

Celebrations are taking place at Rush Cricket Club, the home of @englandcricket captain Eoin Morgan #RTESport pic.twitter.com/MZXvN8vTxA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 14, 2019

Brexit jokes, naturally...

Well done to Eoin Morgan and the English cricket team. God, they’ll miss him post-brexit, won’t they? — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) July 14, 2019

be cool if Eoin Morgan chose this as the moment to make a political point and put all of the England bowlers in the backstop — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) July 14, 2019

Rumbled! @Jacob_Rees_Mogg forgets the Irish backstop in the England team, our winning skipper Eoin Morgan https://t.co/4aeQsKQHVl — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) July 14, 2019

Speech suggestions...

Would love Eoin Morgan to start off his speech with, “Tá an athais orm, and corn seo a ghlacadh ar son muintir na h-Éireann”!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) July 14, 2019

And, we’ll see you all in Coppers tonight....😉 https://t.co/NL1k2Kl9g9 — luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) July 14, 2019

'Luck of the Irish' questions...

“We had Allah with us as well.”



Captain Eoin Morgan talks about the “diverse backgrounds and cultures” that made up England and Wales' World Cup winning cricket team. pic.twitter.com/veswhDG4xY — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 15, 2019

Obligatory hurling references...

Delighted for Eoin Morgan. @StMaursGaa loss is England's gain. — Rónán Mac Lochlainn (@RnnMacLochlainn) July 14, 2019

Simpsons memes...

When the Brits respond to your Eoin Morgan jokes by pointing to Italia 90 pic.twitter.com/Z25719cpc5 — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) July 15, 2019

Lots of congratulations...

Very proud of Eoin Morgan. They'll pass the cup down the line. At some point - four or five - an actual English person might get their hands on it. Congrats England! https://t.co/6vSSCddLO9 — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) July 14, 2019

Great to see Dubliner @Eoin16 lift the Cricket World Cup after an intense final. Congratulations to both @englandcricket and @BLACKCAPS for an amazing final. #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 https://t.co/yUiKzyKxPs — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) July 14, 2019

It’s a wonderful feeling to see an Irishman and Dubliner @Eoin16 lifting the Cricket World Cup. A proud day for all of us. Congratulations Eoin Morgan and England. Our debut test encounter awaits. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 14, 2019

