Ireland name squad for historic Test cricket match at Lord's

Ireland will not be overawed by the occasion when they face England at Lord's in a historic Test match.

That is the message from the selectors as they named a 14-man squad for the historic clash later this month.

“The historic nature of this Test match will not be lost on anyone, however, the players will not be overawed by the occasion," said Andrew White, Chair of National Selectors

I think we demonstrated the fight and talent we possess in the recent ODI against England at Malahide, and I expect the players will look to be just as competitive in the Test arena

White believes they have selected a good, balanced squad.

“It’s also a squad that balances experience and emerging talent, which is necessary in looking to the future in this format of the game."

Before the game in London, the Irish play Zimbabwe in three T20 internationals this week with the first game on Wednesday.

They go into this series on the back of a 3-0 series win over the same opposition in the ODI series last week.

England meanwhile are preparing to face age-old rivals Australia in Thursday's World Cup semi-final.

IRELAND squad (v England): William Porterfield (Captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.