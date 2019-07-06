Cricket Council 'incredibly disappointed' after political message flown over World Cup game

The International Cricket Council was left "incredibly disappointed" after a political message was flown over Headingley for the second time during the World Cup.

Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 16:26 PM

A plane was spotted flying above the Leeds stadium twice during the group game between India and Sri Lanka, both times bearing slogans related to the Kashmir region.

A similar incident occurred when Pakistan took on Afghanistan at the same venue, after which the ICC took steps to prevent a repeat.

The governing body said in a statement: "We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"Throughout the tournament, we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring.

"After the previous incident, we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again."

