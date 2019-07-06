Quartet of Twins record homers while Padres play through quake to record win over Dodgers

The Minnesota Twins set an MLB record in their clash with the Texas Rangers while two teams played through an earthquake last night.

Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 13:22 PM

The Minnesota Twins set an MLB record in their clash with the Texas Rangers while two teams played through an earthquake last night.

Luis Arraez smashed a homer in the second inning to give Minnesota their 162nd home run of the season - breaking the record for the most before the All-Star break.

Jorge Polanco, Jonathan Schoop and Mitch Garver also scored blasts to extend the total to 165 as the Twins triumphed 15-6.

In Los Angeles, the Dodgers and San Diego Padres remained focused and the game carried on as normal when a powerful quake struck in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Padres starter Eric Lauer threw several pitches to Enrique Hernandez as the tremor rattled Dodger Stadium.

The Padres went on to win the game 3-2, with Hunter Renfroe scoring a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning.

Aaron Judge recorded the ninth multi-homer game of his career as the New York Yankees routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.

Judge went deep in the first inning before scoring another in the 11th to help New York extend its lead in the American League East.

Lorenzo Cain had a tie-breaking single in the 10th to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Brian McCann scored a walk-off single against Jose Quijada in the ninth inning to seal a 1-0 shut out for the Atlanta Braves over the Miami Marlins.

Mike Trout's 26th homer of the season - and his fourth in the past three games - helped the Los Angeles Angels edge the Houston Astros 5-4.

The Arizona Diamondbacks recovered from a pair of losses to the Dodgers by toppling the Colorado Rockies 8-0.

And the Philadelphia Phillies had a decisive five-run ninth inning to beat the New York Mets for the sixth time in a row.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Royals beat the Washington Nationals 7-4, the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 and the Boston Red Sox overcame the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

The Oakland Athletics won 5-2 against the Seattle Mariners and the St Louis Cardinals toppled the San Francisco Giants 9-4.

-Press Association

