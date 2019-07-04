Cricket: England march on to semi-final

Eoin Morgan reflected on a “pretty cool” feeling after leading England into the semi-finals of the World Cup following their 119-run thrashing of New Zealand yesterday. It was not quite do-or-die for England at Chester-le-Street but they made certain of qualification beyond the group stage and a first last-four appearance in the tournament since 1992 with a commanding display.

Jonny Bairstow followed up his 111 against India with a supreme 106 from 99 balls to underpin a total of 305 for eight, which New Zealand never threatened to overhaul as they were all out for 186 in 45 overs. England’s campaign had been left on a knife edge after three defeats in seven matches but the manner in which they have seen off India and New Zealand left Morgan thoroughly satisfied.

He said: “It’s pretty cool, pretty awesome. The way in which we played is more satisfying than the actual win.

“I suppose we have rode the roller coaster of playing well, playing terrible and playing good again. If we had lost, it would have been drawn out for the next couple of days, so it wasn’t really worth thinking about.

I think we do tap into what we have achieved the last two games. It’s been extremely important to our campaign.

“It is obviously the reason that we have got through and we have been able to play some of our best cricket because of that. So tapping into that, identifying what we did well and if that still remains the same priority going into the semi-final, which I think it will.”

England are guaranteed a meeting next Thursday with either India or Australia at Edgbaston, a ground where they have won their last 10 fixtures.

Morgan added: “It’s a place that we really like playing.

“If we had a choice of where we would play our group-stage games, Edgbaston, The Oval and Trent Bridge would probably be the three grounds where we would have played the nine games, if it was just your own World Cup. So it is comforting that we are going to one of those three grounds.”

Bairstow and Jason Roy once again flourished at the top of the order, laying a solid platform with a 123-run opening stand, the 10th time their union has exceeded three figures and the third in a row.

They average 62.45 together, making them among the most profitable partnerships in the history of one-day internationals.