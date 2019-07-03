Replacement opponent confirmed for Michael Conlan's Belfast bout

Michael Conlan's replacement opponent for his August 3 fight has been confirmed.

Replacement opponent confirmed for Michael Conlan's Belfast bout
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 15:08 PM
Digital Desk staff

Michael Conlan's replacement opponent for his August 3 bout has been confirmed.

The former world amateur champion will take on Argentina's Diego Alberto Ruiz at Falls Park in Belfast.

Conlan was due to fight Vladimir Nikitin but the Russian featherweight withdrew due to a bicep injury.

Ruiz has won 21 of his 23 professional fights and is undefeated since June 2016.

The fight will be a homecoming for Conlan with it due to take place at Falls Park in Belfast.

The Olympic medalist said: "The show goes on. A bigger fight is happening. A harder fight is happening.

"A better performance will happen. My motivation and mindset haven’t changed.

"I’ve got a high-class fighter ranked highly in the world. I’m expecting him to cause me more problems than what Nikitin could have caused me.

"Maybe, once I’m world champion, I might give Nikitin a shot but for now I’m moving on because it was more stalling my career than advancing it in terms of the level I’m at.

"Facing a higher level of opponent is better for me. I want to push on towards world titles and big, big fights and I have to start going through the gears now.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
Nedney kicks Titans to win
courtssportboxingplace: belfastplace: argentinaplace: falls parkperson: michael conlanperson: diego alberto ruizperson: conlanperson: vladimir nikitinperson: ruizperson: nikitinevent: olympic

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices