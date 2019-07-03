Bohane claims Munster crown in Ballyvourney

Michael Bohane is Munster Intermediate champion following a commanding win over Paul Buckley at Baile Bhuirne on Sunday. Buckley won the first, Bohane took the next two and Buckley the fourth.

That pattern changed when Bohane got a great fifth and was 120m clear after his sixth past Scannell’s. He was close to a bowl clear after eight past Herlihy’s cross. Buckley then raised his game with three brilliant bowls in succession to cut the lead to just 15m.

Both missed chances to gain an advantage in the 13th exchange. After the next one the lead was down to just five metres. Bohane won the shots to Ó Riada’s by 20m, he would have had more odds but his bowl hit a step. He regained almost a bowl of odds in the next two to the sheds and made sight with his next. Buckley missed that to fall a full bowl behind with just a shot to go and conceded.

At Tullysaran, Paul O’Reilly beat Martin Toal by almost two bowls to secure his place in the Ulster senior final against Cathal Toal. He was a bowl up after four to Mary Ann’s and was almost two clear at the Orange Hall. Toal closed the gap from there, but O’Reilly was two in front again at Knappagh Angles. Toal saved the second bowl.

Carmel Ryan-Carey retained the Munster senior women’s title when she beat Meghan Collins by a bowl at Baile Bhuirne. With Kelly Mallon sensationally knocked out of the Ulster championship earlier in the week, that could prove an historic win for her.

She won the first eight shots, but never had a significant lead. Collins won the ninth Ryan-Carey regained the lead immediately with her 10th. She raised a bowl with her next two and was edging closer to a second bowl after 14 to the council yard. Collins finished strongly to bring the lead back to a bowl.

Dervla Toal-Mallon beat Kelly Mallon in the Ulster semi-final at Newtownhamilton. Mallon holds a record eight All-Ireland senior titles and was bidding to reach an incredible 10th successive All-Ireland final. Toal-Mallon set the scene with two brilliant opening shots to go a bowl and 60m clear. She increased her lead with two more brilliant bowls past the quarry.

Mallon knocked the bowl with her next, but Toal-Mallon raised it immediately with a great sixth. She went out Kenny’s bridge in ten to take her lead to almost two. Mallon rallied strongly past the line to bring the lead under a bowl.

Bill McAuliffe and Seán Donnelly will contest the All-Ireland Junior A final. McAuliffe beat Andrew O’Callaghan in the last shot of the Munster final at Baile Bhuirne, while Donnelly beat Malachy Lappin in the Ulster final at Tassagh.

McAuliffe had 40m odds at de Róiste’s and held the lead with his next two. O’Callaghan won his first lead with a brilliant seventh and was 90m clear after nine. McAuliffe regained the lead by three metres with a good 10th. O’Callaghan edged the next and had a big lead after a great 12th past the council yard.

McAuliffe’s super 13th clipped the lead to five metres. He built on those gains with a brilliant 14th. O’Callaghan missed that by 80m and only beat it by 30m with his 15th. McAuliffe’s next was not great. O’Callaghan raised the ante with a brilliant bowl to just shy of the line, but McAuliffe beat the line with his reply.

Donnelly had almost a bowl on Lappin after three to the Iron Gate at Tassagh. Lappin brought the lead under a bowl with his 11th to Crozier’s bridge. Donnelly regained the bowl in the next two to the ‘capped-bullet’. Lappin had the lead well under a bowl at the sand beds and challenged strongly to the line.

Wayne Parkes will play Tyrone’s Eugene McVeigh in the All-Ireland under-18 final. McVeigh beat Ruairí Hughes by a bowl in the Ulster final at Eglish. In the Munster final at Templemartin Parkes ended a disappointing week for Patrick Flood, who also exited the under-16 championship to Billy Connolly at Carraig na bhFear.

Parkes had almost a bowl after two to Desmond’s passage. He needed two more to open Slyne’s corner, but Flood was well below par and drifted a bowl behind after landing his bowl on the fence. They were battling for second bowl after eight and ten to O’Riordan’s. Parkes held that to the stone-field bend. He extended his lead with a big loft there.