Michael Conlan to face 'hardest fight of his career' after Vladimir Nikitin pulls out
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 22:20 PM
Digital Desk staff

Michael Conlan's scheduled fight with Vladimir Nikitin has fallen through due to an injury to the Russian.

The pair were due to meet in a rematch of their Rio 2016 bout, a fight Nikitin won in controversial circumstances.

The bout was due to take place in Belfast on August 3, but Nikitin has torn a bicep so a replacement opponent for Conlan will be lined-up.

Michael's brother, Jamie Conlan, said: “These things happen in boxing and we'll now be looking to bring in an opponent that’ll be a harder fight than Nikitin would have been.

“In some ways, Nikitin was a step back in terms of level and we all know it’s a match-up based on sentimentality.

"Instead, we’ll now seek a fight that will push Mick up the rankings quicker. It’ll be the hardest fight of his career."

"We are already in discussions with some high-class opponents to step up to the plate and we'll be bringing the public news on that - along with further attractive match-ups on the bill - as soon as we can, so stay tuned."

