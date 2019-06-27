European Games: Two eight place finishes for Jenny Egan in Minsk

Jenny Egan has had two eighth-place finishes in B Finals so far today in canoe sprint at the European Games in Minsk.

It means Egan has finished 17th overall in the K1 200m and 500m in kayak, and to wrap up a hat-trick of racing action today, she will be in the A Final proper of the long-distance K1 5000m at 2pm Irish time.

The men’s equivalent features teammate Rónán Foley immediately after.

Magees into Minsk badminton quarter-finals as Nguyen nudged out

They had to sweat it out after their own match, but Ireland’s mixed doubles badminton team of Chloe and Sam Magee have qualified for the quarter-finals at the European Games in Minsk.

Having already won one and lost one in their group, they quickly wrapped up a crucial victory over Belarus duo Aliaksei Konakh and Krestina Silich 21-9 21-11 on home soil to give themselves a massive chance of reaching the last-eight at the Falcon Club.

Samuel Magee, right, and Chloe Magee of Ireland in action against Krestina Silich and Aliaksei Konakh of Belarus during their Mixed Badminton Doubles group stage match at Falcon Club on Day 7 of the Minsk 2019 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

But they still needed the other match on the final day in the group to go their way in order to progress – and it duly did.

Fourth seeds Delphine Delrue and Thom Gicquel of France saw off Russia’s Evgenii Dremin and Evgenia Dimova 21-15 21-5, the perfect result to send the Irish pair through in second place.

The Magees will next face Dutch duo Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek in the quarter-finals tomorrow morning.

Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen is out of the men’s singles at the last-16 stage however, falling 21-12 21-11 to British eighth seed Toby Penty, winner of last year’s Belgian International.

hat Nguyen of Ireland in action against Toby Penty of Great Britain during their Men's Badminton Singles Round of 16 match at Falcon Club on Day 7 of the Minsk 2019 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Jenny Egan has come home eighth in the non-medal B Final of the women’s K1 500m in canoe sprint, meaning she ends up ranked 17th overall in the competition.

Egan also faces in the K1 200m B Final at midday Irish time, followed by the full A Final of the K1 5000m, at 2pm Irish time.

Teammate Ronan Foley competes in the equivalent men’s final.

The 19-year-old from the Salmon Leap Canoe Club begins his medal race at 2:30pm Irish time.

Track cycling action also begins this afternoon, with Lydia Boylan competing in the women’s points race at 5:30pm, preceded by qualifying in the women’s team pursuit alongside Mia Griffin, Lydia Gurley and Orla Walsh.

Felix English goes in the men’s scratch final at 6:15pm at the Minsk Arena.

The Irish gymnastics campaign also commences today, with Emma Slevin competing in the women’s all-around final, and Adam Steele in the men’s all-around – both competitions commenced at midday local Minsk time.

Magees on brink of badminton quarter-finals in Minsk

Ireland’s mixed doubles badminton pair of Chloe and Sam Magee have given themselves a lifeline in their final group match at the European Games in Minsk.

Samuel Magee and Chloe Magee of Ireland congratulate each other following victory during their Mixed Badminton Doubles group stage match against Krestina Silich and Aliaksei Konakh of Belarusat Falcon Club on Day 7 of the Minsk 2019 2nd European Games in Minsk, Belarus. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Having already won one and lost one in group, they needed to beat home Belarussian duo Aliaksei Konakg and Krestina Silich to have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals at the Falcon Club.

The Magee siblings came through their must-win encounter with a 21-9 21-11 triumph, wrapped up rather quickly over the home partnership.

But with two teams coming out of their four-team group, their fate is not entirely in their own hands.

Fourth seeds Delphine Delrue and Thom Gicquel play Russia’s Evgenii Dremin and Evgenia Dimova later this morning, with a French win sending the Irish pair through along with them.

A Russian win though would be a three-way tie between France, Ireland and Russia, meaning it would go to points difference.

At the moment, Ireland are three better off than Dremin and Dimova, having beaten them in a tense three-setter on Tuesday.

The knockout stages begin in the men’s singles later this morning, with Ireland's Nhat Nguyen paying British eighth seed Toby Penty, winner of last year’s Belgian International.

