Buckley and Bohane advance to Munster final

Paul Buckley and Michael Bohane will contest next Sunday’s Munster intermediate final at Baile Bhuirne after both had surprisingly comfortable semi-final wins. At Clondrohid, Buckley ended John O’Rourke’s unbeaten championship run that stretched back through the 2018 Junior A championship.

Buckley opened with a short bowl at Clondrohid, but O’Rourke beat it by just five metres. Buckley got back on track with a big second, which O’Rourke missed in two. Buckley increased his odds by 100m with a good fourth. O’Rourke then played two great bowls to Teerbeg cross, but Buckley beat both.

Buckley tightened his grip with two more good shots towards the Bell Inn to raise a second bowl. He pushed on in the shots past Goff’s lane, where his lead was closer to three bowls. He had sight past the farm in two more where his lead was almost three.

Bohane beat Raymond Ryan by a two bowls at Lyre. Bohane won his first lead with a great third past the forestry entrance. He increased his lead by beating a big fourth from Ryan past the tunnel. Ryan closed the gap with his next, but Bohane kept control to Crowley’s bend where he had 80m odds. Ryan missed sight with his next and Bohane made full sight. He raised a bowl with a massive shot from there.

Bohane increased his lead with his next to the big tree. Ryan then brought it back to an even bowl, but lost momentum to the finish. Éamon Bowen was always in control against Séamus Sexton in their Munster senior championship tie at Terelton. He beat a big opening shot from Sexton and always had the additional speed to keep him clear.

Carmel Ryan-Carey and Meghan Collins contest the Munster senior championship final at Baile Bhuirne on Sunday. Silke Tulk completed the grand slam of Dutch national titles when she won both the Dutch Moors and German Lofting finals last weekend.

Bill McAuliffe faces Andrew O’Callaghan in the Munster Junior A final at Baile Bhuirne on Friday, following a last shot win over Pat Butler at Ballincurrig. A big shot to the no-play line gave him a clear lead, when Butler missed it by a few metres. Butler was back in front at the big corner. McAuliffe got a fine bowl from poor sight there that covered the short straight.

He carried most of a bowl of odds to the sycamores. Butler levelled with a brilliant bowl from there. There was only 10 metres in it for the last shot. Butler played high on the right and just beat the line. McAuliffe replied on the centre and beat it well.

In Ulster, injury has forced Conor McGuigan out of the senior championship, which puts Cathal Toal into the final against either Paul O’Reilly or Martin Toal. Seán Donnelly plays Malachy Lappin in the Ulster Junior A final. Donnelly beat Seán O’Reilly in the last shot in his semi-final at Tassagh. He led by two bowls at one point, but lost ground to the line. Lappin beat Odhran Rafferty in the last shot.

Paul McVeigh beat Paddy O’Neill in the Veteran semi-final at Tullysaran. O’Neill led by a bowl at the halfway, but McVeigh got two huge bowls to turn the score. Paul Grimley beat Pat Mallon in the quarter-final and plays defending champion Joe Shortt in the semi-final. Patrick Flood and Wayne Parkes meet in the Munster under-18 final at Templemartin on Sunday.

Flood played eight record bowls at Berrings in his three bowls of odds win over Alan Brickley. He raised a bowl with his first to double light. He had peeping light at the graveyard in two. His third was a massive loft to Burke’s which put him two bowls clear.

After five more massive bowls he was just short of the finish line. Wayne Parkes beat Darragh Dempsey by two bowls at Ballinacarriga. He fell almost a bowl behind after a poor third. He bounced back with a big fourth and edged 20m fore after six to O’Hare’s. He exploited a mistake by Dempsey to go almost a bowl clear at the creamery cross. He played a massive ninth and 10th shot to Finn’s to ensure victory.

Aidan Desmond had too much power for Michael O’Donoghue in the opening round of the Munster Junior B championship at Firmount. He went a bowl clear after a super sixth shot to Curtin’s and raised a second with his 11th past the grotto. The Munster Vintage championship will commence next week.