McGregor and McIlroy on Forbes list of top paid athletes

The list sees 35 NBA players, 19 from the NFL and 15 from Major League Baseball

McGregor and McIlroy on Forbes list of top paid athletes
Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 - 18:59
Joel Slattery

Soccer players occupy the top three spots in the Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes list for 2019 as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar sit on top of a list that sees the biggest names from the worlds of NFL, NBA, boxing and others.

After that trio boxer Canelo Alvarez and Roger Federer round off the top five.

There are two Irish names on the list - Conor McGregor, who is the sole MMA fighter on the list at 21 (he was fourth in 2018) and Rory McIlroy who at number 32 is third of five golfers on the annual list below Tiger Woods (11) and Phil Mickelson (19) but above Jordan Spieth (52) and Justin Rose (47).

The list sees 35 NBA players, 19 from the NFL and 15 from Major League Baseball.

Serena Williams is the only female athlete on the list at 63rd. However, only 15 of those on the list earned more in Endorsements than the American tennis star.

Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes - top 10

  • 1. Lionel Messi $127m
  • 2. Cristiano Ronaldo - $109m
  • 3. Neymar $105m
  • 4. Canelo Alvarez $94m
  • 5. Roger Federer $93.4m
  • 6. Russell Wilson $89.5m
  • 7. Aaron Rodgers $89.3m
  • 8. LeBron James $89m
  • 9. Stephen Curry $79.8m
  • 10. Kevin Durant $65.4m

- The full list can be read here

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportmoneyforbes highest paid athletesrory mcilroyconor mcgregornflnbamlbperson: mcgregorperson: mcilroyperson: lionel messiperson: cristiano ronaldoperson: neymarperson: canelo alvarezperson: roger federerperson: conor mcgregorperson: rory mcilroyperson: tiger woodsperson: phil mickelsonperson: jordan spiethperson: justin roseperson: serena williamsperson: russell wilsonperson: aaron rodgersperson: lebron jamesperson: stephen curryperson: kevin durantorganisation: forbesorganisation: nbaorganisation: nflorganisation: major league baseball

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices