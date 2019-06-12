Organisers criticised for lack of reserve days after three Cricket World Cup matches abandoned in five days

Bangladesh's match with Sri Lanka in Bristol, due to be played yesterday was the third to be abandoned due to rain at this tournament - setting an unwanted record for the most ever.

Organisers criticised for lack of reserve days after three Cricket World Cup matches abandoned in five days
Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 - 15:25
Joel Slattery

The International Cricket Council have come under fire for not allowing for reserve days at the Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh's match with Sri Lanka in Bristol, due to be played yesterday was the third to be abandoned due to rain at this tournament - setting an unwanted record for the most ever.

Sri Lanka's meeting with Pakistan was also abandoned without a ball being bowled and their win over Afghanistan was heavy affected by the weather.

On Monday, West Indies weren't able to capitalise on a good start against South Africa, taking two wickets in the opening overs, before the rain starting and continued leading to the match being abandoned.

Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes says he can't understand why there are no reserve days for games at the Cricket World Cup.

Former England wicket-keeper Rhodes says the weather should have been taken into account by the organisers.

"It would have been difficult, but we have quite a lot of time in between games and if we have to travel a day later then so be it," he said as his side must wait until next Monday before they play again.

We put a man on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day when this tournament is a long tournament?

The ICC's David Richardson says reserve days would be "extremely complex to deliver".

The tournament sees all 10 teams in one group, meaning all nations have nine matches before the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Dominic Cork backed the organisers.

"The tournament is so long already to have reserve days," he said

"(You have to) think about the grounds as well and pitches trying to turn them around for the next team. I just don't think it works

"If it were anywhere else in the world, we wouldn't be talking about the weather."

The decision to reduce the World Cup from 14 teams to 10 was a controversial one which meant countries like Ireland, who played in the last three World Cups, missed out on the competition.

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportcricketcricket world cupbangladeshenglandsri lankairelandplace: bristolperson: steve rhodesperson: rhodesperson: david richardsonperson: dominic corkevent: cricket world cupevent: world cuporganisation: bangladeshorganisation: sri lankaorganisation: international cricket councilorganisation: pakistanorganisation: afghanistanorganisation: south africaorganisation: iccorganisation: ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices