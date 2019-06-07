Hero's welcome for Katie Taylor as thousands turn out for Bray homecoming

Katie Taylor has received a hero's welcome as she returned to her hometown of Bray as the undisputed world champion.

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 - 21:11
Michelle McGlynn

Katie Taylor has received a hero's welcome as she returned to her hometown of Bray as the undisputed world champion.

The rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of the thousands who turned out at Bray Seafront to welcome home their hero.

Katie received a huge cheer as she raised her lightweight championship belt which she added to her collection of titles last weekend after she defeated Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden.

The crowd were treated to a video featuring Katie's latest triumph as well as clips of previous victories.

RTÉ's Des Cahill led the tributes to Katie as Master of Ceremonies and conducted a short interview with the boxer.

"The support I get in this town is incredible. It is always great to come back here," Katie told the cheering crowd.

On the prospect of a rematch with Persoon, Katie said that she is already looking forward to it.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Irene Winters, said: "We are immensely proud of her achievements to date and look forward to celebrating many more victories for Katie in the future."

Katie's family joined her on stage and held up her four other belts for the crowd to see.

