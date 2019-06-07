Joe Ward turns professional after signing with New York-based promoter

Ireland's hopes of a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have suffered a setback with the news that Westmeath boxer Joe Ward is to turn professional.

Joe Ward turns professional after signing with New York-based promoter
Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 - 12:30
Digital Desk staff

Ireland's hopes of a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have suffered a setback with the news that Westmeath boxer Joe Ward is to turn professional.

Light heavyweight Ward has signed a deal with management company Times Square Boxing in the USA.

He will be managed by Joe Winters.

Ward's decision means Kellie Harrington is now the clear hope to win a boxing medal for Ireland in Japan.

The 25-year-old said: "My decision to turn professional was not easy. I will miss my team, however, I felt the time was right for me and my family.

"I loved fighting for Ireland and had a very rewarding amateur career. I was happy that I could bring success and medals to my country, and that in the past few years I could help mentor some of my younger teammates.

"I’m excited to represent my country in the professional ranks and bring a world championship home to Ireland."

The Moate man said he is "confident" Times Square Boxing will help him to become a world champion.

He said: "I believe it is important to surround yourself with the right people and I found great partners in Joe Winters and Adam Glenn at Times Square Boxing, who understand the sport and business of boxing."

Winters said Ward was "a rare talent that only comes along once in a generation.

He said: "We are excited for Joe’s future. We believe he will become a superstar and a future world champion."

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportboxingjoe wardplace: new yorkplace: irelandplace: westmeathplace: usaplace: japanperson: joe wardperson: wardperson: joe wintersperson: kellie harringtonperson: moateperson: adam glennperson: wintersperson: joeevent: 2020 tokyo olympicsorganisation: times square boxing

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices