Steph Curry still on losing side in game three despite scoring 47 points for Golden State

Kawhi Leonard hit 30 points as the Toronto Raptors took a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors with a 123-109 win.

Leonard top-scored for the visitors at the Oracle Arena and was one of six to make double figures, with key contributions from Kyle Lowry (23) and Pascal Siakam (18).

The Warriors only led for less than 20 seconds throughout the whole game, with the Raptors amassing a 36-29 lead in the first quarter and pushing on for the win.

Stephen Curry scored 47 points for the Warriors, with only Draymond Green (17) and Andre Iguodala (11) reaching double figures for Golden State.

The fourth game of the best-of-seven series takes place in California on Friday.