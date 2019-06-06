Steph Curry still on losing side in game three despite scoring 47 points for Golden State

Kawhi Leonard hit 30 points as the Toronto Raptors took a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors with a 123-109 win.

Steph Curry still on losing side in game three despite scoring 47 points for Golden State
Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 - 11:16

Kawhi Leonard hit 30 points as the Toronto Raptors took a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors with a 123-109 win.

Leonard top-scored for the visitors at the Oracle Arena and was one of six to make double figures, with key contributions from Kyle Lowry (23) and Pascal Siakam (18).

The Warriors only led for less than 20 seconds throughout the whole game, with the Raptors amassing a 36-29 lead in the first quarter and pushing on for the win.

Stephen Curry scored 47 points for the Warriors, with only Draymond Green (17) and Andre Iguodala (11) reaching double figures for Golden State.

The fourth game of the best-of-seven series takes place in California on Friday.

More in this section

Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers Seanie McGrath: There will never be any inferiority complex when Blackrock meet Glen Rovers
Cork celebrate Gearoid Morrissey scoring the first goal 27/4/2018 Gearóid Morrissey: These tough times will make future Cork City success all the sweeter
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
courtssportbasketballnbaplace: oracle arenaplace: californiaperson: steph curryperson: kawhi leonardperson: leonardperson: kyle lowryperson: pascal siakamperson: stephen curryperson: draymond greenperson: andre iguodalaevent: nba finalsorganisation: golden stateorganisation: toronto raptorsorganisation: golden state warriorsorganisation: warriorsorganisation: raptors

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices