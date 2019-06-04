Katie Taylor: Rematch 'inevitable' after close call against Delfine Persoon

Ireland’s undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor says a rematch with her beaten opponent is “inevitable” given the close nature of her victory last weekend.

Ms Taylor’s triumph in the early hours of Sunday ensured she adds the WBC title and the Ring Magazine belt to her WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

However, the judges’ decision in her favour divided boxing fans with some saying opponent Delfine Persoon should have emerged victorious.

“I think I racked up some of the earlier rounds and it was a very very close fight, she's great champion, that's what happens and when the best fight the best, it was an absolute battle but thankfully I came out victorious,” Ms Taylor told the media, as she arrived to a hero’s welcome at Dublin Airport.

“The rematch is definitely inevitable. I think it's going to be a great rivalry in the future this is a fight people would love to see again and I think it was the fight of the night again.

"Everyone is talking about the fight, it was so close. So I'd absolutely love a rematch,” she said.

Ms Taylor said the divisive reaction to the judges’ call has not taken away from her celebrations.

“It definitely doesn't take any shine off for me, that's what happens in close fights, a few people had it her way, a few people had it my way, that's what makes a brilliant fight. It was a genuine 50-50 fight going into it and I look forward to the rematch in the future,” she said.

The Bray battler said the reception she received - and the number of women boxers in attendance - was a testament to how far the sport has come since she first took to the ring.

“It's been an incredible journey and there's a lot of people who supported me throughout all those years.

To be holding all these belts now, the undisputed champion, the pinnacle of the sport, this is an absolute dream.

“Ever since I turned pro less than three years ago, I wanted to become the undisputed champion, that was always the goal.

"We just take it one fight at a time and after the first world title the next step was to unify the belt and after unifying the belt the next step was to become the undisputed champion, so it is great to be here with all these belts, it's definitely a dream come true,” she said.

Ms Taylor also laughed off proposals to erect a statue in her honour in her native town.

“You're only supposed to get a statue when you're dead, isn't that right? I'm not sure how I feel about that.

"But the support that I've received from the whole county has been absolutely phenomenal over last week and I'm so grateful for that,” she said.

Ms Taylor said she plans to put her feet up to rest and recover with family in the coming weeks, and reflected on the difference between her professional success and her Olympic Gold Medal win in 2012.

“It is very, very different, the Olympics was obviously fantastic.

"I achieved a childhood dream but ever since I turned pro a few years ago, this has been my dream and this is the pinnacle of boxing. To become the undisputed champion, to hold all five belts including the Ring Magazine magazine belt, this is what it's all about, this is why I started boxing in the first place.”

Ms Taylor was also asked if she has any words of wisdom for her young fans.

“I guess the one piece of advice I would give is if you're passionate about something just go for it with all your heart, and don't let anyone tell you that you can't be something or you can't do something, just go for it and anything is possible when you're willing to work hard.