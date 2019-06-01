New York Yankees inflict third straight defeat on Boston Red Sox

Defending World Series champions the Boston Red Sox slumped to their third loss in a row as the New York Yankees claimed a 4-1 home win.

DJ LeMahieu starred for the Yankees, contributing a run batted in double and a fifth-inning homer to lead his side to victory and a 3-0 record against the Red Sox so far this year.

Rafael Devers went deep for the Red Sox in the second inning but Aaron Hicks had a two-run single in the third to snap a tie and Aroldis Chapman capped off the win by striking out two in the ninth for his 16th save.

DJ making some house music. pic.twitter.com/tPMUwOXj7z — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 1, 2019

The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, took it all the way to the ninth inning in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tied at 3-3, Eddie Rosario provided the heroics with a two-run single, ending the Rays' six-game winning run.

Curt Casali hit a three-run homer to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-3 victory over Washington Nationals.

It was a rough night for pitcher Patrick Corbin, however, who gave up eight runs in 2 2/3 innings while the Reds' Tyler Mahle gave up three runs in five innings.

Trevor Story earned the Colorado Rockies a 13-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, homering twice and scoring a career-high seven RBIs.

Niko Goodrum also had a pair of home runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2, and Dwight Smith had his first career grand slam as the Baltimore Orioles saw off the San Francisco Giants 9-5.

Joey Gallo picked up his first career grand slam with his 16th home run of the season as the Texas Rangers defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-2, while Jay Bruce recorded his 300th career homer as the Seattle Mariners overcame the Los Angeles Angels 4-3.

In San Diego, the Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on the back of home runs from Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe and Ian Kinsler, while the Los Angeles Dodgers hit four homers in their 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pittsburgh Pirates toppled the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4, the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-1 for their fifth win in a row and the St Louis Cardinals outlasted the Chicago Cubs 2-1 over 10 innings.

In the night's other games, the Houston Astros won 3-2 against the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks were beaten 5-4 by the New York Mets.