New York Yankees inflict third straight defeat on Boston Red Sox

Defending World Series champions the Boston Red Sox slumped to their third loss in a row as the New York Yankees claimed a 4-1 home win.

New York Yankees inflict third straight defeat on Boston Red Sox
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Defending World Series champions the Boston Red Sox slumped to their third loss in a row as the New York Yankees claimed a 4-1 home win.

DJ LeMahieu starred for the Yankees, contributing a run batted in double and a fifth-inning homer to lead his side to victory and a 3-0 record against the Red Sox so far this year.

Rafael Devers went deep for the Red Sox in the second inning but Aaron Hicks had a two-run single in the third to snap a tie and Aroldis Chapman capped off the win by striking out two in the ninth for his 16th save.

The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, took it all the way to the ninth inning in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tied at 3-3, Eddie Rosario provided the heroics with a two-run single, ending the Rays' six-game winning run.

Curt Casali hit a three-run homer to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-3 victory over Washington Nationals.

It was a rough night for pitcher Patrick Corbin, however, who gave up eight runs in 2 2/3 innings while the Reds' Tyler Mahle gave up three runs in five innings.

Trevor Story earned the Colorado Rockies a 13-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, homering twice and scoring a career-high seven RBIs.

Niko Goodrum also had a pair of home runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2, and Dwight Smith had his first career grand slam as the Baltimore Orioles saw off the San Francisco Giants 9-5.

Joey Gallo picked up his first career grand slam with his 16th home run of the season as the Texas Rangers defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-2, while Jay Bruce recorded his 300th career homer as the Seattle Mariners overcame the Los Angeles Angels 4-3.

In San Diego, the Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on the back of home runs from Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe and Ian Kinsler, while the Los Angeles Dodgers hit four homers in their 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pittsburgh Pirates toppled the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4, the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-1 for their fifth win in a row and the St Louis Cardinals outlasted the Chicago Cubs 2-1 over 10 innings.

In the night's other games, the Houston Astros won 3-2 against the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks were beaten 5-4 by the New York Mets.

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssportbaseballplace: sanperson: dj lemahieuperson: rafael deversperson: aaron hicksperson: aroldis chapmanperson: eddie rosarioperson: curt casaliperson: patrick corbinperson: tyler mahleperson: trevor storyperson: niko goodrumperson: dwight smithperson: joey galloperson: jay bruceperson: franmil reyesperson: hunter renfroeperson: ian kinslerevent: seriesorganisation: new york yankeesorganisation: boston red soxorganisation: yankeesorganisation: red soxorganisation: minnesota twinsorganisation: tampa bay raysorganisation: rays'organisation: cincinnati redsorganisation: washington nationalsorganisation: reds'organisation: colorado rockiesorganisation: toronto blue jaysorganisation: detroit tigersorganisation: atlanta bravesorganisation: baltimore oriolesorganisation: san francisco giantsorganisation: texas rangersorganisation: kansas city royalsorganisation: seattle marinersorganisation: los angeles angelsorganisation: padresorganisation: miami marlinsorganisation: los angeles dodgersorganisation: philadelphia philliesorganisation: pittsburgh piratesorganisation: milwaukee brewersorganisation: chicago white soxorganisation: cleveland indiansorganisation: st louis cardinalsorganisation: chicago cubsorganisation: houston astrosorganisation: oakland athleticsorganisation: arizona diamondbacksorganisation: new york mets

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices