Caster Semenya to race 3,000m after losing rule-change appeal

Caster Semenya will race in the 3,000m at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in June.

It is a distance she can compete at without having to lower her testosterone levels after losing her appeal against the controversial rule change at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Under new IAAF rules, the double 800m Olympic champion can run in events from 400m to the mile by taking medication.

Semenya, 28, has said she will not take medication to comply and will run in Stanford, California on June 30.

The race will be her first since the rules came in on May 8, with Britain's Laura Weightman also competing along with Sifan Hassan, Hellen Obiri and Genzebe Dibaba.

PA