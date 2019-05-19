Billy Joe Saunders wins WBO title with impressive points win

Billy Joe Saunders became a two-weight world champion after he defeated Shefat Isufi last night.

The scorecards showed a one-sided contest with the Englishman taking the bout 120-108, 117-111 and 118-110 according to the judges.

Despite the wide margins on the cards, Saunders didn't have it all his own way.

"He caught me in the sixth," Saunders said, according to the BBC. "It didn't have me where my legs were gone. I haven't been in a meaningful fight for 14 months. He's number one with the WBO for a reason so he's obviously good.

"My boxing ability will always get me further in the sport, I believe."

Promoter Frank Warren believes the newly crowned WBO world super-middleweight champions can take on the big boys now.

"I really do think on his night, Billy has the beating of Gennady Golovkin and Canelo," Warren said.