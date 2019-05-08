Records tumble at South Munster Schools

A number of field event records were the highlights of the first day of the South Munster Schools T&F which took place in cool and wet conditions at Cork IT.

As has been the practice for the past few years, Day 1 was devoted to the girls’ competition and here Katie Moynihan of Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG set a new senior javelin record of 39.96m, surpassing the previous best of 36.18m held by Jenny Murphy since 2012.

Not alone did Leevale athlete Moynihan beat the record once, she did it on all five of her throws with a sequence of 38.13m, 38.80m, 38.25m, 39.92m and 39.96m.

The pole vault (which also included the boys’ competition) also witnessed a number of records. Orla Coffey of St Angela’s (Cork) added five centimetres on her previous best of 3.40m from last Sunday to set a new intermediate record of 3.45m.

This was a huge improvement on the old record of 3.11m which Coffey herself set last year. Coached by Eamonn Flanagan, the Carraig na bhFear athlete is now striving to achieve the qualifying standard of 3.75m for this summer’s European Youth Olympics.

Another of Flanagan’s athletes, Ciara Kennelly from St Bridget’s, Killarney, added a centimetre to the senior high jump record with her clearance of 1.71m.

The junior boys pole vault record also went as Conor Callinan (Colaiste an Chroi Naofa) removed one of the oldest records held by Derrick Neff (who coaches Callinan) at 3.10m since 1984 with his 3.75m performance.

On the track, two athletes who are US scholarship bound in the autumn- Lara Nicholson (Bandon GS) and Tamzin Muldowney (St Mary’s, Midleton) – took first and second in the senior 3000m with respective times of 10:35.93 and 11:16.01.

Mary Leahy (St Mary’s, Midleton) had a fine sprint double when winning the 100m in 13.47 and 200m in 27.37 with another St Mary’s athlete, Lucy O’Keeffe, also impressing when taking the intermediate 3000m in 10:57.43.

Also achieving a double was Maebh O’Neill of MICC, Dunmanway, who won the intermediate 300m in 42.05 and 1500m in 5:04.26.

The second day’s competition for the boys take place at the same Cork IT venue tomorrow, again commencing at 11am.