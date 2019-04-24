Buckley finishes with a flourish at Ballygurteen

Paul Buckley won the feature Carbery-South West festival score in the last shot from Michael Bohane at Ballygurteen on Monday.

He made peeping sight in two, while Bohane was well out in three. Buckley had 50m odds after his next. Bohane won the fourth past the new house and was still in front after five towards the women’s lane.

Buckley played an incredible sixth to just short of the avenue. Bohane misplayed both of his next to the left and fell more than a bowl behind. He only beat that tip by 60m with his eighth but recovered ground with a brilliant ninth which cut the odds to an even bowl. Bohane then knocked the bowl with his 10th.

Buckley regained momentum with next towards O’Donovan’s. He then misplayed to the left, but it was called. He gained significantly with his second attempt towards Burke’s. His next went right at Burke’s but he still had big odds for the last shot. Bohane only made McCarthy’s lane with last bowl and Buckley beat the line.

Kieran Murphy and Dan O’Halloran will contest the Mid-Cork Junior A final. Murphy beat David O’Mahony in the last shot at Newcestown. He won the first shot and extended his lead with a tight bowl past Mac’s cross. O’Mahony bowled well from there but Murphy’s speed gave him the edge. He had a bowl at O’Brien’s cross, but he missed sight. O’Mahony went down and forced the score to a last shot.

O’Mahony played his last bowl well from poor sight, but it veered right and missed the line. Murphy beat the line well from better sight.

O’Halloran beat Denis Wilmot by a bowl at Templemartin. He won the first three shots past Desmond’s. Wilmot narrowly missed Slyne’s corner with his fourth and O’Halloran made sight. O’Halloran built on this to raise a bowl at Collins’ wall. He lost ground with his next, but still held a big advantage at the schoolhouse cross.

Wilmot challenged to the stone field bend, but lost ground again at Buttimer’s lane. O’Halloran had almost a bowl at the pub cross. He raised it with his next and Wilmot conceded.

Bill McAuliffe is through to the North-East final after an impressive win over Michael Murphy at Grenagh.

Murphy’s third hit a wall and set him almost a bowl down. McAuliffe raised the bowl. He was dominant till Murphy played a brilliant bowl to Boula lane. McAuliffe beat it to hold his odds. Another big shot to sight at the last bend gave Murphy a small chance. McAuliffe closed with a super shot well past the line to deny any late drama.

Davey Fitzgerald was in amazing form in his win over Daniel Murphy in the quarter-final at Bottlehill. He opened with an incredible bowl to the forestry lane to raise a bowl. He went to the new house with his next and had light at the farm in two more. He raised a second bowl at the bridge and the contest was over at the novice line.

Former senior champion Pat Butler had an impressive bowl of odds win over Steve Desmond in the Cork City Junior A championship at Templemichael.

Desmond was almost a bowl in front after three to sight. He unluckily missed the white wall in four and Butler levelled with a good fifth. Butler won the lead with his next and was 60m clear after Sarsfield’s Court cross. He had almost a bowl after a good throw to sight and raised it at the novice line. Desmond knocked it with a great bowl there, but Butler raised it again with his next towards the finish.

Donncha O’Brien beat Denis Cronin at Derrinasafa to reach the West Cork Junior A semi-final. Cronin won the first, but the lead changed hands in each of the next three tips to the bridge. That trend ended when O’Brien made Ross in two more to go almost a bowl clear. He had well over a bowl at the Darkwood turn. Cronin knocked the bowl to Walsh’s lane, but O’Brien raised it again and added a second to O’Neill’s lane.

The Munster Intermediate championship breaks off next weekend. At Whitechurch, the 2017 Junior A champion, James Cooney, takes on 2010 All-Ireland U18 champion Raymond Ryan. On Sunday former leading senior players Donal O’Riordan and John Creedon clash at Caheragh.

Trevor O’Meara beat PJ Cooney in the last shot at Ballincurrig. Cooney was in control till he played too tight right from the big corner and missed sight.