Boston Celtics seal play-off passage with clean sweep against Pacers

The Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 110-106 to seal a series sweep and become the first team to advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs.

Boston Celtics seal play-off passage with clean sweep against Pacers
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 08:44 AM

The Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 110-106 to seal a series sweep and become the first team to advance to the second round of the NBA play-offs.

Gordon Hayward racked up 20 points, three rebounds and two assists as his side came from behind at half-time to wrap up their first 4-0 series win in eight years.

Marcus Morris and Jayson Tatum also dominated for the visitors, both finishing with 18 points.

The Celtics will go on to face either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Detroit Pistons, with the Bucks leading their series 3-0.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, moved within one win of clinching their first-round play-off series with a 113-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant poured in 33 points and Klay Thompson finished not far behind on 32 points to earn the Warriors a 3-1 series lead.

The Portland Trail Blazers head home to the Moda Centre with a 3-1 series lead after a 111-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

CJ McCollum top-scored for Portland with 27 points, while Damian Lillard added 24, scoring 15 points in the third quarter alone.

In the night's other game, the Toronto Raptors edged towards the second round with a 107-85 win over the Orlando Magic.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 34 points to lead his side to a 3-1 series lead ahead of game five on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Arena.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportbasketballnbaplace: moda centreplace: scotiabank arenaperson: gordon haywardperson: marcus morrisperson: jayson tatumperson: kevin durantperson: klay thompsonperson: cj mccollumperson: damian lillardperson: kawhi leonardevent: offsorganisation: boston celticsorganisation: pacersorganisation: indiana pacersorganisation: nbaorganisation: celticsorganisation: milwaukee bucksorganisation: detroit pistonsorganisation: bucksorganisation: golden state warriorsorganisation: los angeles clippersorganisation: warriorsorganisation: portland trail blazersorganisation: oklahoma city thunderorganisation: portlandorganisation: toronto raptorsorganisation: orlando magic

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices