Russell Wilson becomes highest paid NFL player ever with €124m contract

Russell Wilson is understood to have become the highest-paid player in NFL history after signing a new four-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 30-year-old's extension, that will take him through to the end of the 2022-23 season, will reportedly net him $140million (€124m) at $35m per year.

It eclipses the $33.5m per season the Green Bay Packers agreed to pay Aaron Rodgers last August.

Via his Twitter feed, Wilson said in a video: "Hey Seattle, we got a deal!"

Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers told NFL Network Insider: "Russell wanted more than anything to stay in Seattle. My job was to make sure of it, while doing the best deal possible."

During his seven seasons with the Seahawks, Russell has reached the play-offs on six occasions, winning the Super Bowl in 2014.