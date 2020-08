Fionnuala McCormack has placed 11th in the Boston Marathon.

The Wicklow athlete ran a personal best time of just over two-and-a-half hours, 2:30.38.

That saw her shave almost a minute off her previous best.

The women's race was won by Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa.

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono won the men's race.

