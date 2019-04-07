Irish woman set to headline WWE's Wrestlemania

An Irish woman is set to headline professional wrestling's biggest night tonight.

Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 09:36 AM
Digital Desk staff

Becky Lynch tops the billing for WWE's Wrestlemania in New Jersey as she makes history when she goes head to head against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women’s main event match in Wrestlemania.

It is the first time in the 35 year history of Wrestlemania that the main event will be an all-female bout.

Becky, who was born in Limerick and grew up in Baldoyle, Co Dublin, said that she has been training for years for tonight.

Speaking to ESPN, she said she is primed and ready to represent women and Ireland.

It's not that I've been preparing for a week, for a month, for two months, for a year, it's been 17 years in the making that I've been preparing for this moment.

"It's almost good to able to go out and talk about it instead of sitting and stewing about it and getting in your own head.

