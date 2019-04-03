Ursuline Thurles and Midleton College crowned Munster Junior A champions

Ursuline Thurles were the last team standing as they survived five rounds of a sudden death shoot-out to beat Mount Mercy in the Munster Schoolgirls Junior A Cup final.

Mercy took an early lead against the run of play but the Tipperary school fought back in the second half with Grace Murtagh – daughter of horse-racing legend Johnny – getting the equaliser.

It came three minutes after Alex Halley had a goal ruled out as Thurles, coached by former Irish captain Eimear Cregan, generally had the edge in general play.

Indeed, the influential Emma O’Mara hit the post while her link-up play with Kate Ryan was a feature.

In the shoot-out, the regulation first series ended 3-3 and a further four rounds still could not separate the teams until Alison Ryan potter hers.

Anabelle Ryan saved and Ursuline had their title.

In the boys final, Midleton won the Junior A Cup for the first time in eight years as they saw off Ashton 4-1, completing a double for the season.

James Eseonu got the only goal of the first half 25 minutes in before Jonathan Spillane gave an extra buffer early in the second half.

Eoin Gallagher pulled one back but late goals from Kyle Read and Paul Curtin saw the east Cork outfit to victory.

Munster Girls Junior A Cup final: Ursuline Thurles 1, Mount Mercy 1, Ursulines won shoot-out 5-4

Munster Boys Junior A Cup final: Midleton College 4, Ashton School 1