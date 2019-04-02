Nora Stapleton appointed as Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead

Nora Stapleton has been appointed as the new lead of Sport Ireland's Women in Sport.

Nora Stapleton appointed as Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead
Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 15:30 PM
Digital Desk staff

Nora Stapleton has been appointed as the new lead of Sport Ireland's Women in Sport.

The body recently launched a new policy on Women in Sport and Stapleton will head it up to "act authoritatively and strategically to develop and promote women and girl’s involvement in sport".

The former Ireland international will take up the new role in mid-April and will leave her current position as IRFU Women's and Girls Rugby Development Manager.

Stapleton, a Grand Slam winning out-half, said: "While sorry to be leaving Irish Rugby after six years and the many great people I've had the privilege of working with and for, I'm excited by the new opportunity and challenges that lie ahead.

"I look forward to working with Sport Ireland, the National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships to continue to build on the significant work that has already been undertaken in this area within the sport sector to date, recognising the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of women through their involvement in sport."

Lynne Cantwell, Chairperson of the Women in Sport Steering Committee commented: "The rationale behind the recently published Sport Ireland Policy on Women in Sport is to provide a blueprint for the organisation’s future work in the area of women in sport.

"I welcome Nora and wish her the best in her new role and look forward to the implementation process of this ambitious policy."

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
World Cup heroes target title
courtssportnora stapletonperson: nora stapletonperson: stapletonperson: lynne cantwellperson: chairpersonperson: noraorganisation: sport irelandorganisation: sport ireland'sorganisation: irfu women'sorganisation: national governing bodiesorganisation: women in sport steering committeeorganisation: sport ireland policyorganisation: women in sport

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices