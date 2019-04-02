Nora Stapleton appointed as Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead

Nora Stapleton has been appointed as the new lead of Sport Ireland's Women in Sport.

The body recently launched a new policy on Women in Sport and Stapleton will head it up to "act authoritatively and strategically to develop and promote women and girl’s involvement in sport".

The former Ireland international will take up the new role in mid-April and will leave her current position as IRFU Women's and Girls Rugby Development Manager.

Stapleton, a Grand Slam winning out-half, said: "While sorry to be leaving Irish Rugby after six years and the many great people I've had the privilege of working with and for, I'm excited by the new opportunity and challenges that lie ahead.

"I look forward to working with Sport Ireland, the National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships to continue to build on the significant work that has already been undertaken in this area within the sport sector to date, recognising the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of women through their involvement in sport."

Lynne Cantwell, Chairperson of the Women in Sport Steering Committee commented: "The rationale behind the recently published Sport Ireland Policy on Women in Sport is to provide a blueprint for the organisation’s future work in the area of women in sport.

"I welcome Nora and wish her the best in her new role and look forward to the implementation process of this ambitious policy."