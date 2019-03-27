O’Mahony defeats Crowley in battle of Waterloo

Declan O’Mahony won the William Wolf Cup final at Waterloo on Sunday. He beat Derry Crowley by over a bowl.

He won the first four shots to O’Sullivan’s. Crowley fell well over a bowl behind, by missing sight and following with a poor shot.

He knocked the bowl with a great shot past Sonny-Ann’s and kept the lead under a bowl to Twomey’s. He followed with two good shots past Burke’s, where he had whittled the odds to 50m.

O’Mahony got the better of good bowls to the top of the hill. Crowley was too tight at the bend, which caused him to miss the no-play line with his next. O’Mahony made it to go a shot clear. Crowley won the next exchange, but O’Mahony then beat the line to seal it.

In Saturday’s semi-final, O’Mahony beat Tony Dunlea and Gearóid Spillane. He won the lead from Dunlea with his third and gained odds to O’Sullivan’s. At Sonny-Ann’s, he was still fore of Dunlea, with Spillane a bowl behind. He raised a bowl on Dunlea to the no-play line, with Spillane now two behind. He held that lead past the line.

Derry Crowley beat Bernard O’Donovan by just over two metres in his semi-final, with John Donnellan well behind the pace. It was a duel between Crowley and O’Donovan from the off. O’Donovan fell a shot behind, when he missed the no-play line by a few centimetres.

Crowley’s next was unlucky and he then missed the finish line. O’Donovan closed with a massive shot to the start line. Crowley did well to beat it.

In a supporting score at Waterloo, Wayne Callanan pipped John O’Rourke by three metres with a big last shot. Craig Moynihan closed with three long throws to beat Andrew O’Callaghan by a bowl.

Maurice Connolly bowled well to beat Michael Gould by a bowl. Celestine Spillane got a spectacular last shot to deny Stephen Bowen. Thomas Boyle raised a winning bowl on Mark Sheehan at Sonny-Ann’s.

A brilliant start proved vital for David O’Mahony, in his last-shot win over John Shorten in the Mid-Cork Junior A championship, at Ballinacurra.

He won the first shot by 50m and held a good lead in the next two, past Brinny cross. He had almost a bowl after a great fourth to Foley’s. He had cleared Perrott’s in two more to raise a full bowl.

He made the GAA field in seven. He held his bowl of odds onto the straight and up to Cronin’s avenue. Shorten then got a sensational bowl to sight, which brought the lead well under a bowl. O’Mahony got a good run with his second last.

Shorten then went close to the line, but it was not enough. Bill McAuliffe beat John O’Donoghue by two bowls in the North East Junior A championship at Doneraile. He was a shot clear after four to light. O’Donoghue got two big shots to Ryall’s cross to win the lead. His challenge evaporated when he missed an easy shot to Creagh castle and then lofted a dead bowl to fall almost two bowls behind. McAuliffe raised the second bowl at the novice line.

Tim Young was sensational in his Champy Deasy Cup win over Cian Boyle, at Grange. He went to the bungalow in three. Boyle beat it in four to stay in touch. It was still under a bowl after his next to Hodnett’s. He made the school cross in two more to raise the bowl. He then got a super shot past the school and was two bowls clear after his next to de Barra’s. It was all over after he made Holland’s with a great ninth bowl.

Gary Daly finished with three great bowls to deny David Murphy in the O’Connell-Dullea Cup, at Ballygurteen. Murphy had a 50m lead after three to sight. He held that to the women’s lane, but Daly led after a great bowl past the avenue. Murphy regained the lead at O’Donovan’s Daly, then got a great bowl past Burke’s. He was level after his next to the bridge. He then beat the line and Murphy missed this by a few metres.

James Nagle beat PJ Cooney in the last shot at Lyre, while Pat Callanan beat John Young by over a bowl at the Pike.