Battling Brunell book semi-final date with Celtics

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell produced a stunning fourth quarter to overcome Ambassador UCC Glanmire 72-70 and book a place into the Women’s Champion Trophy semi-final.

The Cork side will play Super League champions Liffey Celtics

Brunell coach Tim O’Halloran was full of praise for his troops: “I thought we showed the type of aggression that we will need against Liffey Celtics and although it will be tough ask it is certainly not beyond us.”

The mood in the Glanmire camp was one of sheer disappointment. Coach Mark Scannell said: “We played relatively well in defence for three quarters but Brunell finished better and in the end we had no answers for them when the game hung in the balance."

Fr Mathews also booked a semi-final berth against DCU Mercy in the Women’s Champions Trophy following a comfortable 72-53 win over WIT Wildcats.

The Cork side had a good opening quarter and inspired by Irish International Grainne Dwyer led 45-32 at the break.

In the second half the Leesiders continued and coach James Fleming can now prepare his troop for a mouth-watering clash against DCU.

Fleming said: “We know the traditions of DCU Mercy and to defeat them will take a season best but we have the required belief as I have a truly committed side.

“This is our first season competing in the Super league and if we learn the required lessons I feel we will be a force to be reckoned with in the next campaign.”

In the concluding Men’s Super League games Templelogue easily accounted for Moycullen 105-79 with Dee Proby leading their scoring with a 23-point contribution.

DCU Saints trailed Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin by 21 points at half-time but almost snatched it at the death before going down 92-87, much to the disappointment of coach Joey Boylan.

He said: “We simply didn’t turn up in the first half and Killorglin duly blew us away but on the positive side the second half was far better and in the end we were unlucky losers.”

Belfast Star travelled to Galway for a clash with Maree and were easily defeated 96-75. Coach Adrian Fulton rued his side's poor showing. “For some strange reason we haven’t produced the goods on the road since the Christmas break and credit to Maree they were deserving winners.”

The mood in the Maree camp was naturally upbeat. “We had a very good season and we know the gulf is narrowing in the league and hopefully next season we can raise the bar again,” said coach Mike Lynch.

Eanna will play in the Men’s Super League next season after they overcame Dublin Lions 73-67 in the Men’s Division 1 play-off final at the WIT yesterday.

There was a major shock for Cork side Ballincollig in the semi final on Saturday when they went down at home to Dublin Lions 78-68 with Eanna defeating St Paul’s Killarney 95-78.