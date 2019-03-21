Who'll blink first in thrilling three-way Superleague title climax?

So it all comes down to this. Whatever Basketball Ireland is paying its marketing team, it’s not enough as they’ve conjured the ultimate final regular season weekend of the Superleague season. Three rivals for the title, two facing each other in back to back fixtures Saturday and Sunday.

The rescheduled visit of UCD Marian to Tralee concludes the schedule on Sunday at 5pm, but at the same time 24 hours earlier, Tralee’s Warriors travel to UCD knowing they can knock their hosts out of the picture with one haymaker. Templeogue, meanwhile, must take care of business in their final fixture against Moycullen and wait to see if they’re part of the post-Oscar party.

The bottom line is that two wins for the Warriors guarantees them the title but if they lose one and Templeogue defeat Moycullen the title will be decided by a play off between Tralee and Templeogue with UCD Marian eliminated.

Another scenario is if UCD Marian win both games and Templeogue win against Moycullen it will be a playoff between the two Dublin sides with the Warriors relegated to third place.

The Warriors are one game ahead of UCD Marian but their coach Ioannis Liapakis is hoping his side can produce a season best to topple the Tralee outfit.

Liapakis said: “We are happy for the second consecutive season we have the opportunity to fight for the title on the very last weekend. My players have given everything, we’ve lost consecutive cup finals but still managed to win one league title and we have another within in our grasp.

“No matter what happens I will always remember this group of players as they are all very special people who are proud to represent their club.”

The Tralee Warriors head coach Pat Price is also looking forward to both games as he gets his injury ravaged side prepared for one last push - or rather two last pushes!

Templeogue will have a special interest this weekend as they will be back in the mix if Tralee fail to defeat UCD Marian in one of the two games.

There is little doubt Templeogue cannot afford to be complacent as they have a trip to the NUIG on Saturday to play Moycullen. The Galway side proved stiff opposition for Tralee Warriors on Monday and Templeogue would be foolish to discount them.

The Dublin side have prepared hard this week since their comfortable win at Neptune with Irish international Jason Killeen fully focused on the job in hand.

Killeen said: “We can only take care of the business in hand and if we do that it will be a case of hoping that things go our way in the two games between Tralee and UCD.”

The other games in the Men’s Super League will conclude the campaign with Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin at home to a DCU Saints side who are guaranteed a place in the Champions Trophy. Galway side Maree will be pleased with their season as they finish with a home clash to Belfast Star with UCC Demons hosting Killester.

In the Women’s Super League two play- off quarter finals will take place in Cork. Fr Mathews will host Waterford side WIT Wildcats at the Fr Mathew’s Arena with the winners going through for a semi final clash against DCU Mercy. The Mathews coach James Fleming is hoping his side can finish the season on a winning note.

“We have done relatively well in our first season competing at this level and it would be nice if we take a step further to winning some silverware.”

The second quarter final on Sunday should attract a good crowd to the Parochial Hall as Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell host great rivals Ambassador UCC Glanmire.

Brunell defeated Glanmire the last time the sides met but coach Tim O’Halloran believes this will be a far stiffer test for his side.

“People shouldn’t forget that Glanmire had no American when we last played so with a new signing you can expect them to be a far stronger unit in this occasion.”

The Men’s Division One play-off semi-finals are also down for decision with Cork side Ballincollig hosting Dublin Lions on Saturday at the Ballincollig Community School. Northern Conference winners Eanna clash with Scotts Lakers Killarney in the second semi final.