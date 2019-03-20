Record entry of 96 for Kirby Memorial

A record total of 96 greyhounds will take to the traps for the first round of the 2019 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stake at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

The total follows over 100 entries being submitted for the event, including a number from the UK. Sixteen heats will now make up the first round of the event.

The trap draw for the event took place this Tuesday at Limerick Greyhound Stadium, with three of the first round heats to be ran this Thursday, March 21st, and the other thirteento be ran on Saturday, March 23rd.

This year’s competition is the seventh annual running of the event, which first took place in 2013.

The past six years of the competition have seen Limerick GAA clubs share in the event fund, with each of the greyhounds in the event assigned to a GAA club.

This year, 96 Limerick clubs – 66 GAA clubs, 15 ladies football clubs, 13 camogie clubs and 2 handball clubs – have been assigned a greyhound for the competition.

The winning greyhound’s assigned GAA club win a nominator prize of €10,000 and a free benefit night at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Sponsored by Noreen and JP McManus in honour of her parents, Con & Annie Kirby, the competition has the biggest prize fund in Ireland after the Irish Greyhound Derby, with a total fund of €160,000. Limerick GAA clubs avail of €20,000 of this prize money.

An additional night’s racing will also take place in Limerick during the Kirby competition to facilitate local requirements for SIS racing entries and new novice racing events.

Key Event Dates:

First Round: Thursday, March 21 & Saturday, March 23

Second Round: Saturday, March 30

Third Round: Saturday, April 6

Semi-Finals: Saturday, April 13

Final: Saturday, April 20 (Easter weekend)

Prize money:

Winner:€80,000 (and €10,000 to assigned GAA club)

Runner-up: €20,000 (and €5,000 to assigned GAA club)

Third: €10,000 (and €2,000 to assigned GAA club)

4th, 5th & 6th: €5,000 each (and €1,000 each to assigned GAA club

Trap draw – first round: Heats 1,2 and 3 to take place on Thursday, 21st March with heats 4 – 16 inclusive to take place on Saturday, 23rd March.

Heat 1: 1 Droopys Danny (Templeglantine GAA); 2 Sure Look Listen (Ballylanders Ladies Football); 3 Ballintee Blaze (Fr. Caseys GAA); 4 Droopys Mac (m) (Pallasgreen GAA); 5 Droopys Sim (m) (Ahane GAA); 6 Lenson Robin (w) (Monaleen GAA).

Heat 2: 1 Tiger Jack (Old Christians GAA); 2 Burkies Army (Askeaton GAA); 3 Ballymac Devon (Killeedy GAA); 4 Tullig Footpad (Athea Ladies Football); 5 Camps Star (Monagea Ladies Football); 6 Garrai Rua (m) (Cappagh Handball).

Heat 3: 1 Worseforwear (Feohanagh Castlemahon Ladies Football); 2 Claregalway Lad (Ballybricken Bohermore GAA); 3 Food to Go (Caherline GAA); 4 Ace The Race (Effin GAA); 5 Hero to Zero (m) (Dromcollogher Broadford GAA); 6 Argentina (w) (Galbally GAA).

Heat 4: 1 Milking It (Kilteely Dromkeen GAA); 2 Riverside Larry (Adare GAA); 3 Toolmaker Daddy (Patrickswell GAA); 4 Ballymac Taz (Granagh Ballingarry GAA); 5 Winetavern Don (m) (Monagea GAA); 6 Alien Sea (m) (Blackrock GAA).

Heat 5: 1 Toolmaker Josie (Galbally Camogie); 2 Cuoro di Ferro (Hospital Herbertstown GAA); 3 Luminous Milan (Tournafulla GAA); 4 Izzys Legend (m) (Kilmallock GAA); 5 Fantasy Ben (w) (Knockaderry Camogie); 6 Estimate (w) (Dromin Athlacca Banogue Ladies Football).

Heat 6: 1 Hercomesthehoney (Bruff Camogie); 2 Smart Bolt (Cappamore GAA); 3 El Juan (Monaleen Ladies Football); 4 Toolmaker Me Dad (Ballylanders GAA); 5 Skywalker Jorge (St. Brigids Ladies Football); 6 Hillview Paddy (w) (Galtee Gaels GAA).

Heat 7: 1 Rattling Conor (Granagh Ballingarry Camogie); 2 Rallying Star (Newcastlewest GAA); 3 Madams Rascal (Treaty Gaels Camogie); 4 Carba Firmino (Templeglantine Camogie); 5 Droopys Bee (Gerald Griffins GAA); 6 Burren Ripple (Murroe Boher Camogie).

Heat 8: 1 Laughil Josh (Banogue GAA); 2 Killaheen Queen (St. Patrick’s GAA); 3 Grangeview West (Castletown Ballyagran GAA); 4 Freedom Tobago (Feohanagh Castlemahon GAA); 5 Robbies Poppadom (Camogue Rovers GAA); 6 Boherna King (m) (Fedamore GAA).

Heat 9: 1 Boynepark Woods (Ballybrown GAA); 2 Restless Night (Bruff GAA); 3 Keeperhill Ben (Staker Wallace GAA); 4 Ardmulchan (Knockaderry GAA); 5 Manuka Man (St. Kierans GAA); 6 Ballydoyle Valor (w) (Mountcollins GAA).

Heat 10: 1 Getting Up (Croagh Kilfinny GAA); 2 Glengar Mac (Rathkeale GAA); 3 Toast of Cabra (m) (Knockainey Ladies Football); 4 Sparta Emmy (w) (Galbally Handball); 5 Tree Top Danny (w) (Garryspillane GAA); 6 Antigua Rum (w) (Na Piarsaigh GAA).

Heat 11: 1 Bee Sharp (Doon GAA); 2 Toolmaker Gringo (St. Senans Ladies Football); 3 Jaytee General (St. Patrick’s Ladies Football); 4 Rising Gene (Mungret St. Pauls Camogie); 5 (Ballmac Syd (w) (Tournafulla Camogie); 6 Redzer Ardfert (w) (Crecora GAA).

Heat 12: 1 Molinari (Croom GAA); 2 Grangeview Ten (Oola GAA); 3 Burgess Bucks (South Liberties GAA); 4 Deadly Storm (Dromin Athlacca GAA); 5 Killahan Wonder (Caherconlish GAA); 6 Spoofer (Claughaun GAA).

Heat 13: 1 Skywalker Wonder (St. Senans GAA); 2 Deadly Diamond (Cappagh Ladies Football); 3 Likely Gift (Mungret St. Pauls GAA); 4 Boherash Noah (Adare Camogie); 5 Newry Rose (m) (Croagh Kilfinny Camogie); 6 Dromich Altair (w) (Knockane GAA).

Heat 14: 1 Killer Bee (Ballinacurra Gaels GAA); 2 Lebudgiesmuggler (Ballysteen GAA); 3 Jaytee Churchill (Bruree GAA); 4 Bytheway Jack (Glin GAA); 5 Vigorous Luke (Feenagh Kilmeedy GAA); 6 Jirano Classic (Kilmallock Camogie).

Heat 15: 1 West Tipp (Adare Ladies Football); 2 Monbeg Bakayoko (Murroe Boher GAA); 3 Riverside Leo (Kildimo Pallaskenry GAA); 4 Great Eastern (Knockainey GAA); 5 Spotted Wonder (m) (Galtee Gaels Ladies Football); 6 Cabra Nifty (w) (Doon Camogie).

Heat 16: 1 Knight Prince (Athea GAA); 2 El Favor (Glenroe GAA); 3 Abis Abbaba (Abbey Sarsfields GAA); 4 Muckybrae (Gerald Griffins Ladies Football); 5 Droopys Boss (m) (Fr. Caseys Ladies Football); 6 Burgess Dock (m) (Cappagh GAA).