Katie Taylor secures third world title following decisive victory over Rose Volante

Sat, 16 Mar, 2019 - 07:41
Digital Desk staff

Taylor is now the first Irish fighter to win three out of four major world titles in the modern era, as reported by Sky News.

The Olympic gold medallist stopped the Brazilian in the ninth round.

Katie Taylor celebrates after defeating Rose Volante. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
“Firstly I want to thank everyone for all the support tonight,” said Taylor. “The reception I got was amazing. All people have been asking me about recently is fights with Delfine Persoon, Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus and I understand that because they are all massive fights but I knew Rose Volante was coming to win and that it would be a very tough fight so I certainly wasn’t looking past her.

“There’s just the WBC belt left now so hopefully, Delfine Persoon will agree to the fight and we can put all the belts on the line in New York on June 1st on the Anthony Joshua card at Madison Square Garden.

“Obviously, I want the Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhus fights too but the first priority is to become undisputed champion at lightweight and then I’d love to fit the Serrano and Braekhus fights in before the end of the year.”

Taylor has now set her sights on a return to Madison Square Garden on June 1, 2019 in hopes to become the undisputed champion by relieving Belgium’ Delfine Persoon of the WBC title.

Meanwhile, Jono Carroll failed in his brave bid to win a world title on his US debut after he lost a unanimous decision to IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in Philadelphia.

Farmer, 29, saw off the challenge of the 26-year-old in his home city in his third title defence since winning the belt over Billy Dib in August last year.

The fight was scored 117-110, 117-111, 117-111 in Farmer's favour after 12 gruelling rounds, handing Carroll his first loss.

It was a brave effort from the Dubliner in his US debut, finding his way through the early round with a number of body shots and maintaining a high work rate.

But Farmer showed no signs of tiring, getting the better of each round with more accurate and punishing body shots and leaving Carroll with a cut above the eye by the second round and without his gumshield in the fifth.

Farmer really showed his edge in the 11th, wobbling Carroll with a huge right shot to set up a tense final round where, despite the defeat, the Irishman rounded off his courageous display.

