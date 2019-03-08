Cantwell hoping to banish age of resistance and ‘locked doors’ to the past

Ireland rugby Grand Slam winner Lynne Cantwell has been appointed to lead a major new drive to break down the barriers to women in sport.

Sport Ireland (previously the Irish Sports Council) has doubled its annual funding (to €2m) for women’s sport initiatives. It is going to allocate a member of its staff to work full-time in this area and has also appointed a steering committee to guide its first ever ‘Women in Sport’ policy.

Cantwell, who was a key member of the Irish women’s team who won the 2013 Grand Slam and finished fourth in the 2014 World Cup, will chair its new Women in Sport Steering Committee. This group includes canoe international Jenny Egan, Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO Sarah Keane, ex-Cork dual star Mary O’Connor (now CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport) and RTÉ’s Joanne Cantwell.

At yesterday’s launch Lynne Cantwell revealed the difficulties that she and Ireland’s groundbreaking rugby team had encountered.

“Things weren’t OK for those 13 years. There were lots and lots of locked doors,” she said.”We felt suffocated by constant resistance, and lots of decisions [were taken] on our behalf as a senior women’s team that were not in our control.

“What we’re trying to do is that, in five years time, we don’t have to talk about those resistances and barriers anymore. In five years we shouldn’t even be talking about ‘women in sport’, just ‘people in sport’, so we can be focused on performance and on good decisions in diverse boardrooms,” she said on the eve of International Women’s Day.

The IRFU has produced its own development plan for women’s rugby in the past year, and there has also been a flurry of independent women’s sport initiatives, including the 20x20 campaign.

While this is the first time Sport Ireland has produced a national policy for women in sport, it has funded female sports initiatives to the tune of €19m since 2005.

It has still left the onus on national governing bodies (NGBs) to come up with those initiatives, but the process for funding looks like it may become even more discerning, now that sports have to meet the requirements of Sports Ireland’s own blueprint.

This funding is open to all sports recognised by Sport Ireland and initiatives could be up and running by June, according to Sport Ireland’s Paul McDermott, who warned NGBs “not to dress up old programmes as new programmes.”

Asked why Sport Ireland had never previously had a policy for women’s sport, its director of participation and ethics Dr Una May said they had initially concentrated on getting national bodies up to speed governance-wise and, now that has been done, they are looking at areas “which still have significant gaps”.

Asked if Sport Ireland had contemplated introducing quotas or incentives to get more women onto boards — as suggested by junior minister Patrick O’Donovan in 2017, but immediately shot down by Sports Minister Shane Ross — Dr May said they had not.

She said: “We don’t want to force women into positions, but create a culture where women are treated equally and given the opportunities and confidence to put themselves forward.

Sport Ireland’s new policy was formulated by employing consultants to take soundings and submissions in the past year. It has four strands — coaching and officiating, active participation, leadership and governance, and visibility — and the appointment of a new staff member to drive it is imminent.

Only 23% of board members on sporting NGBs are female. The figure is roughly the same for paid CEOs in Irish sport and for the proportion of women chairing national governing bodies.

The proportion of coverage given to women’s sport by the print media in 2015 was just 3%, but Sport Ireland said they detected a marked improvement since.

In 2007, the Irish Sports Monitor found the participation gap in sport between adult men and women to be 15.7%, but that has shrunk to 4.5% in 2017, though this also includes non-competitive fitness activities.

There are, however, still lamentable statistics in girls’ participation. Almost 65% of 16-to-20-year-old women don’t take part in club sport, a jump of over 20% on girls who partake in their earlier teens (42%).

Sport Ireland’s Women in Sport Steering Committee: Lynne Cantwell (Sport Ireland board), Joanne Cantwell (RTÉ), Mary Dorgan (SI), Jenny Egan (Irish canoeist), John Fulham (Paralympics Ireland), Frances Kavanagh (Special Olympics), Sarah Keane (Olympic Federation of Ireland), Mary O’Connor (CEO Federation of Irish Sport), Kelli O’Keeffe (Teneo), John Sweeney (Clare Sports Partnership).