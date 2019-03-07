Storm forecast bringing daredevil windsurfers to Ireland for world’s toughest competition

A stormy forecast is bringing a group of daredevil windsurfers to Ireland to take part in the world’s toughest windsurfing contest.

Thu, 07 Mar, 2019 - 14:36
Stephen Barry

The Red Bull Storm Chase has got the go-ahead to take place off the Atlantic coast in the coming week, amid a forecast of Force 10 winds gusting up to 100kph and waves climbing to 10m in height.

Eight of the world's best windsurfers are due to arrive into Dublin Airport in the next 72 hours. They had been waiting on standby in anticipation of the perfect conditions for the event, which last took place three years ago.

The current forecast predicts a series of squalls to hit the Irish coast on Saturday with two big storm systems on the way for early next week. Temperatures of around five degrees are expected to make the competition even tougher.

The precise date and location will depend on when the storm system lands and whether it heads north or south. The location requires close proximity to an international airport, adequate medical coverage, and access to emergency services.

A panel of expert judges will decide a winner based on big jumps, aerial artistry, and stylish wave rides.

Three former podium riders – Leon Jamaer from Germany, Dany Bruch from the Canary Islands, and current champion, French windsurfer Thomas Traversa - will be joined by UK local Adam Lewis, Maui-based Robby Swift, Venezuelan Ricardo Campello, Australian Jaeger Stone, and Germany's Philip Köster for the competition.

