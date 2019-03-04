Boylan continues World Track glory

Ireland’s Lydia Boylan won a silver medal in the women’s point race at the Track Cycling World Cup in Poland yesterday. Having enjoyed success on the boards at the European Championships in 2017, Boylan used her experience to bide her time before attacking in the closing stages. She then lapped the field to earn a 20 point bonus which sealed her podium place.

“I can’t believe I won a silver medal, I am over the moon,” she said. “It hasn’t sunk in that I have finally done something on the world stage.”

Boylan went agonisingly close to winning gold which was won by the Australian, Alexandra Manly, who clinched victory by just a single point. The Dubliner admitted she paid for her late attack in the finale.

“I had it in my head, taking a sneaky look at the board, I was like ‘oh my God, you have to move up here.

“I moved up and gave it my best but the legs kind of fell off a bit in the last couple of laps. I took the lap too late to have something in the tank for the final sprint but a silver medal is amazing.”

Boylan, who works as a lecturer at the University of Nottingham, revealed Mark Downey’s success earlier in the week boosted morale in the camp.

“Mark’s medal definitely gave us a boost” she said. “It’s incredible for two of us to be going home with a medal. This is for so many people, not just myself. It’s more than I ever could have dreamt of.”

The results of the Irish riders in Pruszkow this week is made all the more impressive by the fact that Ireland does not have an indoor track.

At present, riders wishing to train for all international level competition are forced to head abroad. The Irish track programme which is run by coach Brian Nugent, is based in Mallorca, Spain.

Boylan’s silver medal brings an end to a highly successful weekend for Irish cycling. Sam Bennett won the final stage of the UAE Tour in a sprint finish in Dubai, while Dan Martin finished seventh overall behind winner Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.