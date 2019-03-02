Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy enjoys racecourse spin in Galway

Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy enjoyed a schooling session over fences at Galway today.

Saturday, March 02, 2019 - 12:34 PM

Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy enjoyed a schooling session over fences at Galway today.

Already a dual Festival winner having landed the Pertemps Final and the RSA Chase in each of the last two seasons, Pat Kelly's stable star is a best priced 4-1 to make it a hat-trick in the blue riband on Friday week.

He has run just once since his RSA triumph - successfully defending his crown in the Galmoy Hurdle in January - meaning he will return to Prestbury Park having not run over fences all season.

However, his supporters will be encouraged to see him in action at Galway, where he was joined by stablemate and fellow Festival winner Mall Dini.

Racing at Galway is right-handed, but the fences were turned around to allow Presenting Percy to jump left-handed - as he will at Cheltenham.

Galway Racecourse tweeted: "Great to see Presenting Percy making light work of a left-handed Galway this morning! Mall Dini in great shape also."

