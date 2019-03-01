Ciara Mageean qualifies for 1500m final at European Indoors

Ciara Mageean has qualified for the women’s 1500m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

Ciara Mageean qualifies for 1500m final at European Indoors
Friday, March 01, 2019 - 20:07 PM
Will Downing

Ciara Mageean has qualified for the women’s 1500m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

The 2016 European bronze-medallist finished third in her heat, with the first two ahead of her qualifying automatically, to make it to Sunday’s decider.

Mageean had stayed in third position for much of the race behind the Czech Republic’s Simona Vrzalova, but both were pushed down by a late surge in the closing straight from Marta Perez of Spain, who clocked a lifetime best 4:08.05.

Vrzalova was second by one-hundredth of a second, with Mageean’s 4:08.15 putting her through as the fastest loser, plus with the third-fastest time overall to boot.

But Sommer Lecky bowed out in the high jump, with three misses at 1.81 metres, and Conall Kirk was sixth in his 800m heat.

More in this section

Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor set for Spanish exam in November
Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
courtssporteuropean athletics championshipseuropean indoor athletics championshipsciara mageean

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices