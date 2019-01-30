Male cheerleaders to perform at Super Bowl for first-time ever

Male cheerleaders will perform at the Super Bowl for the first time in history this Sunday.

Male cheerleaders to perform at Super Bowl for first-time ever
Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 16:16 PM
Digital Desk staff

Male cheerleaders will perform at the Super Bowl for the first time in history this Sunday.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will take to the pitch when the New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

The men already made history at the start of this season, when they became the first-ever male cheerleaders in the NFL.

The Super Bowl is watched by over 100m viewers worldwide every year.

Maroon 5 are playing the half-time show this year, but cancelled a news conference to discuss the band's performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done.

The NFL announced: "The artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday."

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi and Travis Scott on stage.

More in this section

Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
Mount Sion v Passage - Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Be responsible and stay away from county final, Déise chair urges fans
A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
courtssportsuper bowlplace: atlantaperson: quinton peronperson: napoleon jinniesperson: adam levineperson: big boiperson: travis scottevent: super bowlorganisation: new england patriotsorganisation: los angeles ramsorganisation: maroon 5organisation: nfl

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices