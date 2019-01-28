Memorable week for Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean

Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean starred internationally with good early season form while there was a host of championship best performances at the Irish Life Health U20 & U23 Championships in Athlone over the weekend.

Memorable week for Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean
Monday, January 28, 2019 - 05:00 AM
Feidhlim Kelly

Phil Healy and Ciara Mageean starred internationally with good early season form while there was a host of championship best performances at the Irish Life Health U20 & U23 Championships in Athlone over the weekend.

Healy impressed in the Vienna International Indoor meeting winning the women’s 400m in 52.31 which was comfortably a European Indoor qualifying time and marks her out as a medal contender for Glasgow in March.

Healy’s scalps included international 400m medallists Lisanne de Witte, of the Netherlands, and Great Britain’s Eilidh Doyle.

Ciara Mageean (UCD) was impressive in the NB Indoor Grand Prix in Boston running a new Irish indoor mile record finishing 6th in 4:28.31. That too was a time that qualified her with ease for the European indoors and will give her a welcome bounce for the rest of the season.

Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan) led a host of championship best performances with a national youth record in the U20 men’s 60m in 6.84 seconds in Athlone yesterday. Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght A.C.) went a shade quicker in the U23 men’s 60m with a new best of 6.83.

Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) won the U20 women’s 60m in 7.42 seconds while Sophie Becker (St Joseph’s) caused a surprise beating Ciara Neville (Emerald) in the U23 women’s 60m winning in 7.54. Becker also won the 200m in 24.25.

Cillin Greene (Galway City Harriers A.C.) continued his fine season, running an Irish best over 300m in early January, when leading home the U23 men’s 200m field in 21.47.

Luke McCann (DCH) dominated the U23 men’s 1500m with a front-running 3:48.03 championship best display. There were further championship best runs in the U20 1500m races with Jo Keane (Ennis Track) taking down the women’s race in 4:36.19 and Cian McPhillips (Longford A.C.) home in 3:54.77.

Matthew Callinan Keenan (St. L. O’Toole A.C.) soared to 4.45m for a championship best in the U20 men’s pole vault.

Michaela Walsh (Swinford) won the U23 women’s shot put with 14.33m which was a European U23 Championship B standard. At the Slovakian indoor championships Alex Wright (Leevale) won the 5,000m race walk in 19:10.76.

Mick Clohisey was a hometown winner of the Raheny 5 mile in 23:26 while Annmarie McGlynn (Letterkenny) won the women’s race in 25:59 ahead of Queen’s University’s Emma Mitchell.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssportathleticsplace: athloneplace: glasgowplace: netherlandsplace: great britainplace: bostonplace: city of lisburnplace: st. l. o’tooleplace: rahenyperson: phil healyperson: ciara mageeanperson: healyperson: lisanne de witteperson: eilidh doyleperson: israel olatundeperson: joseph ojewumiperson: lauren royperson: sophie beckerperson: ciara nevilleperson: beckerperson: cillín greeneperson: luke mccannperson: jo keaneperson: cian mcphillipsperson: matthew callinanperson: michaela walshperson: alex wrightperson: leevaleperson: mick clohiseyperson: annmarie mcglynnperson: letterkennyperson: emma mitchellevent: irish life health u20 & u23 championshipsevent: vienna international indoorevent: european indoorevent: nb indoor grand prixevent: european u23 championshiporganisation: ucdorganisation: tallaght a.c.organisation: st josephorganisation: emeraldorganisation: galway city harriers a.c.organisation: dchorganisation: ennis trackorganisation: longford a.c.organisation: a.c.organisation: queen’s university

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices