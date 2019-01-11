Shaw’s Ireland stars get back to serious business

After a winter of awards parties, the Irish women’s squad have been knuckling back down to business in Santiago, Chile this week, plotting their bid for a first-ever Olympic qualification.

Shaw’s Ireland stars get back to serious business
Friday, January 11, 2019 - 04:00 AM
Stephen Findlater

After a winter of awards parties, the Irish women’s squad have been knuckling back down to business in Santiago, Chile this week, plotting their bid for a first-ever Olympic qualification.

It has been seven days of double sessions so far with tomorrow evening’s match against the hosts the first of four ties to conclude the camp.

Coach Graham Shaw is using the camp as the foundation stone for a busy 2019 with the first major focus on June’s Hockey Series Finals in Dublin.

Finish top two there and Ireland are guaranteed to advance to a head-to-head Olympic qualifier – again likely to be in a hosting role – in the autumn following August’s European Championships.

He starts out with a 26-player squad with 16 of the World Cup heroes involved, including Limerick’s Roisin Upton and Cork’s Yvonne O’Byrne. They are joined by former Harlequins’ goalkeeper Emma Buckley while the panel features five uncapped players likely to make their debut this week.

As such, it will have an impact on the local leagues. Catholic Institute will be without two of their biggest stars for their Munster Division One games. They face city rivals Limerick tomorrow at Rosbrien before taking on Belvedere Sunday at the same venue.

Ger O’Carroll must plan without Upton along with rising star Laura Foley – a former Limerick player – who is in Alicante with the Irish U21 side. Despite the absences, Insta will be favourites to extend their perfect record in all competitions this season against two clubs in the bottom three.

Title rivals Ashton are back in action outdoors against Waterford, buoyed by their Munster indoor success. The first half of the campaign yielded six wins from seven to emerge as serious contenders for, at the very least, a place in EY Hockey League Division 2 next season.

Foley is among five Munster women in Spain on U21 duty with UCC’s Jenny Clein and Hannah Humphries and Cork Harlequins’ Caoimhe Perdue and Michelle Barry allo involved in that three-game series.

It begins an extensive 2019 schedule for the U21s which culminates in July’s European Junior Championships, a qualifier for the Junior World Cup.

Coach Dave Passmore has outlined a daily plan built around club commitments leading up to the summer event in Valencia. In addition to training camps in Ireland, they have a four nations tournament in Dublin confirmed for June, an eight-day camp in Terrassa, Spain lined-up as well as four games against Belgium in the final run-in.

Like all junior age group teams in Ireland, the group remains one which has to be self-sufficient with no high-performance funds allocated in 2018 and, barring a late change in policy, that remains the case. However, an anonymous benefactor and the support of Eugene Collins solicitors has been hugely important in making the programme possible.

Other Irish youth teams have been less fortunate in recent times with players having to foot the bill entirely to represent their country.

More in this section

A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020 Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says Ronan Glynn
The two teams take a knee before the game 31/7/2020 Ronan Coughlan lifts Sligo off bottom spot as League of Ireland resumes
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
courtssporthockey world cupirelandwomen's hockeywomen in sport

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices