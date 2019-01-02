World of pain: The freakiest sports injuries of 2018

The past year produced another crop of bizarre, eye-watering injuries for sport stars. And not all of them happened during the action.

RUGBY: Jona Nareki, Otago Injury: Smashed testicle

The New Zealander played through the pain barrier after an eye-watering knock in a win over Waikato.

“It was just a direct blow on the bulls-eye,” said Otago coach Ben Herring.

“He came off, but when there were injuries in the game, he had to come back on with his smashed testicle, which was operated on.”

UFC: Bryce Mitchell Injury: Scrotum ripped by a power drill

The 23-year-old Texan provided fans with a frank account of of his brutal DIY mishap.

“So I was going to train today but I ripped my nutsack in half. I’m about to get stitched up. I was holding a board over my head with a drill in my pants.

"I was sizing up the board and the drill went off and tangled my nuts up in it.

"I dropped the board and reversed the drill and untangled my nutsack but they was ripped in half.”

BASEBALL: Brandon Morrow, Chicago Cubs Injury: Back spasm taking off his pants

Cubs closer Brandon Morrow got a back spasm taking his pants off yesterday . That’s it . He said they are treating it with “ the kitchen sink “ all different methods — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 19, 2018

It will soon be written into the contracts of pro athletes that they must undress while lying down.

The Cubs pitcher attempted to divest in the notoriously dangerous standing position.

“Just undressing at my house,” he said. “Like 3am, in the closet, got my right leg off.

"Left one just felt like a spasm in my back.”

NFL: Ryan Clark Injury: Cut forehead walking into a TV camera

The former Giants safety retired in 2015 and appeared to have escaped unscathed from the hazardous world of gridiron.

But during an analysis stint for ESPN this year, Clark walked straight into a camera and gashed his face.

He has since successfully completed return to punditry protocols.

CRICKET: Jason Roy, Surrey Injury: Hit in the face by his own bat

The England batsman missed a T20 game after responding rashly to being bowled for a duck.

“I’m extremely embarrassed and apologetic to my team-mates and fans for this moment of stupidity,” said Roy.

“Following my dismissal, I threw my bat into the ground purely out of self-frustration.

"It bounced, hit me, and as a result I sustained the injury.”

SOCCER: Gareth Southgate, England Injury: Dislocated shoulder jogging

The gaffer was the chief injury doubt for England’s World Cup opener with Tunisia after stumbling on a 10k forest run in Repino and popping out his shoulder.

Southgate was treated at a local hospital.

HURLING: Paul Crummy, Lucan Sarsfields Injury: Arm pierced by opponent’s helmet

During a challenge match between the Lucan seniors and a Dublin U19 side, a bar from the faceguard of his opponent’s helmet skewered Crummy’s arm.

A hospital visit was needed.

SOCCER: Nick Townsend, Barnsley Injury: Broken finger punching a team-mate

The Tykes keeper missed the derby with Sheffield United after coming out worst from a training ground barney with defender Dimitri Cavare.

Boss Jose Morais explains: “It was a duel between two players that resulted in him breaking his finger.

"If I could give a pair of gloves to both of them and say ‘start to fight’, they have a fair fight, and it would result in a better shape for the team and a better atmosphere.”

CRICKET: D’Arcy Short, Western Australia Injury: Bitten by his dog

Western Australian doc Nick Jones explained Short’s addition to the injured list: “D’Arcy had an unlucky incident two weeks ago while playing with his dog, where his hand got in the way of a dog toy and the bite caused a deep laceration to the palm of his hand. He needed a few stitches and surgical washout.”

SOCCER: Arkadiusz Milik, Poland Injury: Slipped at a Dolphinarium

The Napoli striker was almost ruled out of the World Cup opener with Senegal after slipping in a puddle on a squad trip to visit to a Dolphin aquarium in Sochi.

Despite initial fears he’d fractured his hand, Milik escaped with heavy bruising.

RUGBY: Courtney Lawes, England Injury: Back spasm sleeping

The Northampton lock pulled out of a clash with Leicester during the warmup after suffering a back spasm.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd blamed sleeping in a hotel bed that was too small for his 6 foot 5 frame.

GOLF: Tony Finau Injury: Sprained ankle celebrating a hole in one

Almost produced his own version of the Par 3 Competition curse at the Masters when he celebrated an ace in the warm-up event by sprinting down the course in celebration only to slip and crunch his left ankle.

Finau did make the first tee next day, though his ankle was heavily strapped.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cooper Cronk, Wests Tigers Injury: Cut foot on a stingray

Stood on a stingray during a beach recovery session.

“He just came in with ice on his foot and his foot was all swollen and he couldn’t walk,’’ team-mate Boyd Cordner said.

“It’s a fair gash. It’s pretty bizarre.’’

MOTO GP: Marc Marquez Injury: Dislocated shoulder being hugged by rival

On his victory lap in Japan to celebrate sealing a fifth world title, Marquez was given an congratulatory hug by Scott Redding, popping the Spaniard’s shoulder.

“The shoulder just popped out. Luckily with the adrenaline it doesn’t hurt,’’ he said.

SOCCER: Sam Henderson, Queen of the South Injury: Struck by a cow

The reserve keeper was charged by a runaway cow on his dad’s farm, injuring his shoulder.

Assistant manager Dougie Anderson reported it could have been worse: “The cow ran at him for a second time but he managed to get out of the way.”

SOCCER: James Rowe, Aldershot Injury: Cut foot on Ribena bottle

Drank Ribena, dropped Ribena, stood on the broken bottle, cut his foot.

Assistant manager James Rowe explained.

“It was a freak accident at home unfortunately, I believe. It’s going to be months rather than weeks he’s out for.”

SOCCER: Lee Burge, Coventry City Injury: Struck by puck at ice hockey game

Burge needed hospital treatment after suffering a nasty gash above the eye when he was struck by a puck while watching the Coventry Blaze.

A Sheffield Steelers player had deliberately sent the puck off the ice to waste time.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brodie Croft, Melbourne Storm Injury: Hurt knee playing lawn bowls

“He decided to play lawn bowls the other day and kept banging his knee on the ground and it blew up,” teammate Cameron Munster claimed.

“His knee blew up like a balloon and he couldn’t walk.”

HURLING: Martin Burke, Ruairi Óg Cushendall Injury: Broke neck lifting weights

“It was the start of the year, the first training session with the county. We were in the gym, I dropped the weight bar down on the back of my neck and broke a vertebrae.

“(It was the) C6 Spinous Process, just clipped it, straight off.”

Burke was in a collar for four months but made it back for the Ulster title win over Ballycran.