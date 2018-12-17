Mark Allen shakes off UK hangover to win Scottish Open

Mark Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 to win the Scottish Open a week after losing the UK Championship final.

Mark Allen shakes off UK hangover to win Scottish Open
Monday, December 17, 2018 - 10:26 AM

Mark Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 to win the Scottish Open a week after losing the UK Championship final.

The Masters champion won at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Sunday having been 7-6 behind at one point.

He rattled off three straight frames to take victory having criticised his own behaviour and approach to the tournament previously.

Allen admitted to having had a couple of drinks during the interval of his semi-final victory over Daniel Wells.

But he was on form on Sunday and a break of 134, the highest of the match, in the 15th frame put him just one frame away from victory.

PA

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ‘I don’t agree with the circus’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho calls for end to FFP
Jones secures Olympics spot
Qualifying cancelled in Japan Grand Prix
courtssportsnookerplace: ukplace: emirates arenaplace: glasgowperson: mark allenperson: shaun murphyperson: allenperson: daniel wellsevent: scottish openevent: uk championship

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices