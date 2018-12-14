Record-breaking Shane Ryan claims bronze at World Championships

Record-breaking Shane Ryan claims bronze at World Championships
Fri, 14 Dec, 2018 - 13:10
Irish swimmer Shane Ryan has won a bronze medal in the men's 50m backstroke final at the World Championships in China.

It is the third time in two days that Ryan has broken the Irish record, having previously done so in his heat and in the semi-final.

Ryan placed third, finishing behind Evgeny Rylov of Russia and America's Ryan Murphy who recorded times of 22.58 and 22.63 respectively.

