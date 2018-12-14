Record-breaking Shane Ryan claims bronze at World Championships

Irish swimmer Shane Ryan has won a bronze medal in the men's 50m backstroke final at the World Championships in China.
In doing so he set a new Irish record with a time of 22.76.
It is the third time in two days that Ryan has broken the Irish record, having previously done so in his heat and in the semi-final.
Ryan placed third, finishing behind Evgeny Rylov of Russia and America's Ryan Murphy who recorded times of 22.58 and 22.63 respectively.
Last August, Ryan earned
#BRONZE medal🥉for @shaneryan001 at #FINAHangzhou2018! #Ireland 🇮🇪 has a #swimming world medallist! pic.twitter.com/k9BZNhvI7v— IrishSportPower (@IrishSportPower) December 14, 2018