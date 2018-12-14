Record-breaking Shane Ryan claims bronze at World Championships

Irish swimmer Shane Ryan has won a bronze medal in the men's 50m backstroke final at the World Championships in China.

In doing so he set a new Irish record with a time of 22.76.

It is the third time in two days that Ryan has broken the Irish record, having previously done so in his heat and in the semi-final.

Ryan placed third, finishing behind Evgeny Rylov of Russia and America's Ryan Murphy who recorded times of 22.58 and 22.63 respectively.

