Kelleher: Neptune getting used to ‘life in the fast lane’

Templeogue bid to maintain a winning run in the Men’s Super League when they host

Fri, 14 Dec, 2018 - 03:40
John Coughlan

Templeogue bid to maintain a winning run in the Men’s Super League when they host in-form C & S Neptune at Oblate Hall tomorrow.

After crashing out in the first round of the Pat Duffy National Cup, the Dublin outfit seemed to lose focus but have regained their form in recent weeks.

Their opponents know all to well about turning things around — they slumped to five straight opening defeats but have since settled and enter the weekend on the back of four victories on the bounce.

Neptune coach Paul Kelleher reasoned: “We didn’t adapt to the pace and physicality of the league in our earlier games but the lads didn’t panic.

“We had to find a way to win and I am thrilled in the manner the squad has focused in getting used to life in the fast lane.”

He added: “Templeogue are going to be a difficult team for us to match up to — but we do not fear them.”

Belfast Star were shocked at home to Maree last weekend and tomorrow they are on Leeside for a date with UCC Demons. Star are also without the injured Quinn brothers Conor and Aidan and coach Adrian Fulton is demanding a response from his charges.

The guys fully understand our defence in the first half against Maree wasn’t good enough and although Demons have lost a few recent games they still have players capable of hurting us.

Elsewhere UCD Marian will be favourites to defeat Griffith College Swords Thunder at Belfield while Pyrobel Killester should make home advantage count against DCU Saints.

The biggest attendance of the weekend is sure to be at the Tralee Sports Complex when Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Moycullen.

The westerners have produced good performances over the years at this venue but the Warriors, fresh from their break, last weekend should claim the spoils.

The big game in the Women’s Super League will see DCU Mercy — who defeated UCC Glanmire in the Cup — return to Cork for a clash with Fr Mathews.

DCU coach Mark Ingle expects a challenging afternoon: “Fr Mathews have two good Americans and with Grainne and Niamh Dwyer they are bound to test our credentials on their home court.”

UCC Glanmire host Killester and leaders Courtyard Liffey Celtics should have few problems disposing of basement side NUIG Mystics.

