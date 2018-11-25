Dublin homecoming announced for gold medal winning boxer Kellie Harrington

Dubliner Kellie Harrington will receive a warm welcome when she returns to her hometown tomorrow.

Kellie won a gold medal at the 2018 Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India.

She will be welcomed home to her local community of Dublin's North Inner City by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring tomorrow evening.

The civic reception will take place on Sean McDermott Street, Dublin 1 at 6 pm.

"I will host a Civic Reception and Homecoming for our local hero and World Champion Kellie Harrington tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. in Sean McDermott Street," said Nial Ring.

"All in the North Inner City, Dublin and Ireland are so proud of her and I look forward to us all showing her how much her success means to her community.”

