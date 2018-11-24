Boxer Kellie Harrington bids to become Ireland’s new gold star

Irish female boxing has a flawless record in AIBA World Elite lightweight finals and Joe Ward last night backed Kellie Harrington to maintain that extraordinary record in New Delhi today.

Three-time European champion Ward believes Harrington has the talent to reclaim a belt Katie Taylor held in a vice-like grip between 2006 and 2014.

The Dubliner meets Thai southpaw Sudaporn Seesondee over three, three-minute rounds looking to reassert Ireland’s dominance of the 60kg limit at the 10th edition of the tournament.

Seesondee claimed Asian Games silver last year and bronze at the 2014 Worlds. She also eliminated Finland’s No. 1 seed Mira Potkonen (who beat Taylor at Rio 2016) this week.

Harrington, 28, has won three fights on unanimous decisions and had one split verdict en route to the final.

Seesondee, 27, has earned three splits and a unanimous verdict on her way to bout No. 262 of the 73-nation tournament.

But Ward reckons St Mary’s BC star Harrington, an eight-time Irish elite champion, is in the zone.

“I’ve been watching her over the last few days and she’s boxing really well, I really think she can go all the way.”

“She just needs to focus on her performance,” said the three-time World elite medallist.

Ireland, courtesy of Taylor, has won the belt five times. Canada has claimed it twice and France and Russia once since the inaugural tournament in the USA in 2001.

France’s Rio 2016 champion, Estelle Mossely, stopped Taylor’s bid for six in-a-row at Kazakhstan 2016, where Harrington claimed light-welter silver.

”Kellie is very focused and sharp. She has won four fights so far and performed brilliantly. We have a good approach and we’ve got confidence,” said Irish head coach Zaur Antia who is working her Ireland’s corner with Dmitry Dimitruk.

New Delhi marks the final tournament of the year for Irish boxing which was won a highly impressive 41 medals — nine of which are gold — in nine male and female World and European competitions in all age grades since April. Harrington can make that 10 gold medals today and cap a vintage year for the sport in Ireland. Ten finals will be decided, with boxing due to begin at 10.30am (Irish time).

Ireland, Germany, and The Netherlands are western Europe’s representatives. The USA, under former Irish head coach Billy Walsh, lost three semi-finals yesterday and will not be represented in the finals. The six-strong Irish squad are due to arrive home at 4pm tomorrow afternoon.