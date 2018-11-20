Kellie Harrington guaranteed at least bronze at world championships

Boxer Kellie Harrington has guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal at the AIBA World Women's Elite Championships in New Delhi, India.

Kellie Harrington guaranteed at least bronze at world championships
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 11:23 AM

Boxer Kellie Harrington has guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal at the AIBA World Women's Elite Championships in New Delhi, India.

Harrington is headed to Thursday's semi-final after defeating Canada's Caroline Veyre on a unanimous decision this morning.

This is the Dublin lightweight's second successive medal at this level.

At the 2016 World Elites in Kazakhstan, she won a silver medal.

Later today, Dundalk light-welter Amy Broadhurst will face India's Simranjit Baath Kaur in the quarter-finals.

Digital Desk

More in this section

Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
dbfvc7 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
courtssportboxingkellie harrington

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices