Kellie Harrington guaranteed at least bronze at world championships

Boxer Kellie Harrington has guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal at the AIBA World Women's Elite Championships in New Delhi, India.

Harrington is headed to Thursday's semi-final after defeating Canada's Caroline Veyre on a unanimous decision this morning.

This is the Dublin lightweight's second successive medal at this level.

At the 2016 World Elites in Kazakhstan, she won a silver medal.

Later today, Dundalk light-welter Amy Broadhurst will face India's Simranjit Baath Kaur in the quarter-finals.

Digital Desk